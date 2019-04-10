Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group Recruits Three Professionals For Its Growing Equity Practice

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group ("AZ"), the industry's preeminent boutique commercial real estate capital advisory firm, announced the addition of industry veteran Jeff Granowitz as a Managing Director in the equity practice. Jeff has a long and distinguished career in the equity space with positions at Credit Suisse and The Praedium Group and was most recently with Mission Capital. "I am excited to add Jeff to Ackman-Ziff's expanding team of equity professionals. Jeff is well known in the industry and has the ability to analyze and structure complicated commercial real estate transactions and has built significant long-term relationships with investors," said Adam Steinberg, Co-head of the equity practice. "I have known Simon, Adam and their partners for 15 plus years and always admired the firm, the people and culture," said Jeff Granowitz. "I could not pass on the opportunity to be part of a best in class organization with such an impeccable reputation."

Ackman-Ziff has brought back to the firm Olivia Feldman Prikazsky as a Director. Olivia spent five years at Ackman-Ziff prior to a stint at Industrious. Olivia will be working with the equity team as well as on large, complicated debt transactions. Also coming on board in this latest round of hires is Travis Coutts who recently joined the firm's equity practice as an Associate in Boston. Travis joins Ackman-Ziff from Kimco Realty. "These hires are part of our strategic initiative to add talent that allows us to continue to provide superior real estate capital markets products and solutions to our clients," said Simon Ziff, president of Ackman-Ziff. "We have known Jeff for many years and having the opportunity to work with him is very exciting to us. Having Olivia rejoin the firm is a testament to what we have created in terms of being surrounded by high intellect, ethics and the desire to provide the highest level of capital markets advisory to our clients."

About Ackman-Ziff

Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group ("AZ") is the industry's preeminent boutique real estate capital advisory firm. AZ offers a wide variety of cutting-edge commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, including debt and mezzanine financing, preferred and joint venture equity, sponsor equity, and investment sales. In business for over 90 years, the privately held company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and Boston.

