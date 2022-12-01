ACL Digital Acquires AFour Technologies, a Next-Generation 360° Software Product Engineering Company to Expand and Scale its Product Engineering & Digital Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, is a design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Solutions, Engineering Services & Digital Transformation leader. It has announced that it has acquired AFour Technologies, a Next-generation 360°-degree software product engineering firm. This acquisition of the AFour Technologies business strengthens ACL Digital's product engineering & Digital offerings and will enable it to accelerate the digital transformation journey for its customers.

ACL Digital is a leader in the digital product engineering space, and this acquisition will further add scale & depth to the digital product engineering portfolio of ACL Digital.

Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO, ALTEN Group, said, "This reinforces ACL Digital's continued commitment to grow as a premium digital solutions provider helping its customer be future-ready and will strengthen our leadership position in the digital & product engineering space."

"This acquisition helps us expand and strengthen our deep digital product engineering capabilities across various verticals we operate. Together, we will create world-class solutions with AFour Technologies to empower our clients to streamline their operation, enhance their customer experience, compete better in the marketplace, and drive meaningful value to their customers, businesses, and employees," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital.

Established in 2007, AFour Technologies (a.k.a. AFour) focuses on Software Product Engineering Services comprising UI/UX Design, Architecture Design and Consulting, Software Development, DevOps (CloudOps, SysOps, and DBOps), QA (Test Strategy and Implementation, Test Automation, Performance, Security), and Monitoring. With an excellent track record of over 10 years and a focus on software product engineering, AFour is a true example of self-belief, consistency, and transparency.

The company is a hub of every innovative technology in software product engineering services ─ Hyper-convergence, SDN, Virtualization, Next Generation Data Center Technologies, Networking, and Enterprise Mobility.

The robust talent pool of 400 employees comprising seasoned product and software engineers, who will now join ACL Digital, will drive competitive advantage for our clients with an agile approach to help our customers to become future-ready.

"We are excited to be a part of ACL Digital, a leader in the Digital Product Engineering space. As part of the ACL Digital family, we now have this opportunity to scale, drive growth & deliver customer satisfaction worldwide," said Subodh Parulekar, Co-Founder and CEO, AFour Technologies.

AFour Technologies Co-Founder and MD, Mahesh Kulkarni added, "Our best-in-class Product Engineering and Reliability Engineering Services including Cloud Native Development, Cloud Migration and Enablement, Test Strategy, Security and Performance Testing, DevOps and Test Automation, will ensure delivery of solutions to customers across product lines and industries, with high predictability and reliability."

About AFour Technologies

Founded in 2007, AFour Technologies is a 360-degree software product engineering company headquartered in Pune. As product engineering experts, the company's mission is to enable its customers to build and maintain resilient, scalable, and secure software systems with high predictability and reliability using agile methodologies. The services offered by the company include product engineering, infrastructure design and configuration management, software prototype development, CI/CD pipeline, DevOps strategy consulting, system architecture design, UX and UI design, backend/API development, performance and security testing, test automation development, and execution. The company employs more than 400 employees and has already serviced over 100 clients in the US.

For more information, please visit: https://afourtech.com/

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework. By integrating our strategic design, engineering, and industry capabilities, we help our clients decode the digital world and accelerate their growth journey.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 50,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.acldigital.com/

