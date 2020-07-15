ACLJ files lawsuit challenging California ban on singing in church

On July 1, 2020, California updated the health order to include a Worship Guidance that now states, "Places of worship must therefore discontinue singing and chanting activities." On or about July 11, 2020, a spokeswoman for California's Office of Emergency Services confirmed that the worship ban "must be followed." This ban violates our plaintiff's constitutional rights under the First Amendment and Equal Protection clauses of the U. S. Constitution. (Click HERE to read full complaint.)

Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of ACLJ, immediately condemned the California governor's July 1 ban on singing and chanting in places of worship: "Banning singing in California churches is an unconstitutional abuse of power. And to do it in the name of a pandemic is despicable. This ban is clearly targeted at religion. It is clearly a violation of the First Amendment and a direct violation of religious liberty."

Robert Tyler, Partner at Tyler & Bursch, LLP, agreed and added: "Let me be clear, the State does not have the jurisdiction to ban houses of worship from singing praises to God."

On July 13, 2020, Governor Newsom issued yet another order governing indoor operations. Under this most recent order, worship services, together with protests, fitness centers, malls, offices for non-essential actors and personal care services are permitted to remain open in the counties in which Plaintiffs are located and singing and chanting is only banned in worship services. Such activities are still permissible for all other indoor activities, including protests.

Named as defendants, all in their official capacities only, are California Governor Gavin Newsom, California Public Health Officer Sonia Angell, M.D., Mendocino County Public Health Officer Noemi Dooham, M.D., and Butte County Public Health Officer Ngoc-Phuong Luu, M.D.

Failure to comply with the Worship Ban "constitutes an imminent threat to public health and menace to public health, constitutes a public nuisance, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both."

The lawsuit requests a restraining order and injunctive relief based on the First and Fourteenth Amendments. Our clients would like to see a quick resolution, with the governor and health officers changing or modifying this wording.

Since the initiation of the lockdown, restrictive mandates in the state's health orders have been applied to houses of worship unfairly and much more aggressively than other businesses arbitrarily deemed essential, including restaurants and other gatherings. In fact, once they are allowed to reopen, this current state order does not ban singing or chanting in dine-in restaurants/bars/wineries, casinos, family entertainment centers, day camps, hotels, shopping malls, childcare centers, schools, or music, tv and film production.

In Mendocino and Butte counties, indoor worship services, together with protests, fitness centers, malls, offices for non-essential actors and personal care services, as well as day camps, hotels, childcare centers, schools, or music, tv and film production are permitted to remain open. Yet, singing and chanting is only banned in places of worship.

About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of religious liberties, is based in Washington, D.C. and is online here. The ACLJ's online petition – Don't Ban Singing in Church – has already received over 230,000 signatures.

About Tyler & Bursch, LLP and Advocates for Faith & Freedom: Tyler & Bursch's attorneys have been serving businesses and individuals throughout Southern California for almost 20 years in federal and state trial courts, courts of appeal and arbitration. Tyler & Bursch provides legal and financial support to their non-profit law firm, Advocates for Faith & Freedom in defense of constitutional and religious liberty.

