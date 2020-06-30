ACMA Launches Medication Safety Service to Mitigate New Product Risks

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) rolled out a new suite of services today to assist the biopharmaceutical industry in building medication error prevention strategies into the product development process. ACMA Approve™ offers proactive solutions to enhance success in the approval process while preventing medication errors. ACMA Approve™ is part of the ACMA's mission to raise industry standards in the pharmaceutical industry.

"The cost of medication errors on a worldwide basis is estimated to be as high as $42 billion," said Nancy Globus, PharmD, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the ACMA and head of the ACMA Approve™ team. "Helping companies through the regulatory approval process and bringing down the cost and the patient morbidity associated with medication errors makes perfect sense. There are many causes of medication errors; some are healthcare system- and practitioner-related and others are product-related. We are focused on identifying product-related risks and implementing sensible mitigation strategies."

Identifying and mitigating risks prior to product launch are top priorities for regulatory agencies. Regulatory compliance and marketing approval are the twin goals for every product development team. "The ACMA is dedicated to improving medication safety by building robust safety testing into all of the drug names we work with," said Dr. William Soliman, ACMA Founder and CEO. "Patients are at the heart of what we do, and safety testing is aligned with the core mission of the ACMA."

Soliman noted that this area was the focus of a recent FDA meeting. "The ACMA Approve™ regulatory and medication safety experts are committed to providing each company with customized risk assessments and practical mitigation solutions related to naming, labeling and product design in an efficient, cost-effective manner," he said.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)

The ACMA is a global organization focused on raising the bar in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, and diagnostics industries. The ACMA provides a full suite of solutions for the life sciences industry, including a CRM platform built specifically for medical affairs and MSL teams, predictive analytics, medication safety, certifications such as the Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS) and Prior Authorization Certification Specialist (PACS) programs, and medical information staffing services.

To learn more about how ACMA Approve can support your product development, visit https://www.medicalaffairsspecialist.org/approve/

