ACME Furniture Revealed as the Latest Wholesale Supplier on the Giga Cloud Logistics E-Marketplace

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to diversify their ecommerce presence and reseller exposure, ACME Furniture has announced their recent joining of the large item focused Giga Cloud B2B Marketplace, an online arena where suppliers and resellers of furniture and other big, heavyweight items come together and do business on a platform made to accommodate needs unique to bulky products.

ACME Building

Having officially listed over 3,000 SKUs to the Marketplace for wholesale, a majority of ACME Furniture products can now be found on the E-Marketplace, making it a big move for ACME Furniture, gaining instant exposure for their new and classic inventories to a robust community of over 1,000 resellers and joining hundreds of suppliers on the Marketplace. "We see the potential in Giga Cloud Logistics and what they can offer us in terms of growth in the ecommerce sector," states Jean Chen, CEO of ACME Furniture. Being one of the largest furniture suppliers in the United States, this strategic move is set to push this industry heavyweight towards increased market share in the furniture supplier world.

"We are excited about the recent joining of ACME Furniture," states Scott Chorna, Vice President of Business Development at Giga Cloud Logistics. "Our Marketplace is central to what we do. Suppliers around the globe can work with us to get their inventories listed on the Marketplace and stored in our warehouses across the United States, whether they are a North America based or global supplier...we handle of all the details when it comes to transporting and distributing these heavy weight products with our logistics infrastructure, which takes a load off the shoulders of suppliers."

Having a well-rounded business model, Giga Cloud Logistics also provides Last-Mile Delivery services to high profile brands like VIZIO, a leading television supplier in the United States.

Suppliers aren't the only beneficiaries of this B2B Marketplace with resellers also taking part, being able to acquire a variety of products ranging from furniture, to exercise equipment, home appliances and more – as long as it fits the bill of a large heavyweight item that can benefit from Giga Cloud's oversized item focused system. With enticing features like no registration fees or minimum order quantities and high volume rebates on select products, it's no wonder the Giga Cloud Marketplace boasts a reseller count of over 1,000 users and growing, serving as a primed clientele for ACME Furniture to grow.

Media Contact:

Scott Chorna

626-626-4228

[email protected]

SOURCE Giga Cloud Logistics