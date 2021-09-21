Acorn Finance and AccuLynx Partner to Help Roofing Contractors Grow Sales with Embedded Lending Solution

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Finance, the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, and AccuLynx, the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors, have partnered to help roofing contractors grow sales and enhance the customer experience by providing a compelling range of financial products and financing options for homeowners.

"Through our partnership with Acorn Finance, contractors that use AccuLynx software will be able to offer their customers reliable and convenient financing options for their roofing projects," said Mark Rattin, VP of Product for AccuLynx. "This partnership will help contractors close more sales and increase revenue while improving the customer experience."

To offer financing to their customers, contractors typically must apply individually to financing lenders, and smaller or newer businesses are often declined. Homeowners can also directly apply for financing independent of the contractor but this can be a complex process. Acorn Finance democratizes home improvement lending with an embedded solution that gives contractors the ability to offer lending solutions to their customers directly from AccuLynx while taking them out of the lending process, all without any fees to the contractor.

"By offering financing, contractors can generate up to 30 percent more revenue," said Giri Addanki, CEO of Acorn Finance. "Acorn Finance empowers contractors to grow their sales with a financing solution, and it empowers homeowners to secure better funding with competitive rates by providing a variety of pre-qualified offers from a network of trusted lenders – all within a few seconds and fewer clicks."

About Acorn Finance

Acorn Finance is the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, empowering borrowers, lenders, contractors and software providers to achieve their goals. Borrowers can shop for the best rates from the best lenders, all within a few seconds and fewer clicks. Contractors can increase sales by offering financing to customers at no extra cost to themselves. Software providers to the home improvement industry can add value for contractors and enhance the homeowner's buying experience by embedding Acorn Finance's solution within their estimates and invoices. Lenders can reach more homeowners while also testing the ideal rates for optimum engagement. For more information, visit acornfinance.com.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.

