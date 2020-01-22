Acorn International Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to Special Committee

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company"), a leading marketing and branding company in China, today announced that the special committee of independent directors of the Company's board of directors, consisting of Urs P. Zimmerman, Jenny Hseau-Jean Wang and Eric Haibing Wu (the "Special Committee"), has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC and Duff & Phelps Securities, LLC as its independent financial advisor and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP as its legal counsel. The Special Committee was formed to consider the preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal set out in a November 4, 2019 letter from Mr. Robert W. Roche, Executive Chairman of the Company (the "Proposal").

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading in its securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Company's response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be reached or executed, or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize brand IP, content creation and distribution, and product sales, through digital media in China.

