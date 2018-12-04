Acorn International Announces Shareholder Resolutions Adopted at 2018 Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company") today announced the resolutions that were adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai on December 10, 2018.

At the meeting, Acorn's shareholders approved the re-election of Mr. Robert W. Roche, Mr. Urs P. Zimmerman, Mr. Pierre E. Cohade, Ms. Jenny Hseau-Jean Wang and Mr. Eric Haibing Wu to serve on the board of directors of the Company. Acorn's shareholders also approved and ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton CPA LLP as the independent auditor of the Company for fiscal year 2018.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize brand IP, content creation and distribution, and product sales through digital media in China. Previously the leading TV infomercial company in China, Acorn today focuses on e-commerce and digital media through three divisions: 1) Product Division, 2) Content Division, and 3) Influencer Management Division.

For more information, please visit: http://www.acorninternationalir.com

Contact:



Acorn International, Inc.

Compass Investor Relations Ms. Lei Li

Ms. Elaine Ketchmere, CFA Email: leili@chinadrtv.com

Phone: +1-310-528-3031 www.acorninternationalir.com

Email: Eketchmere@compass-ir.com



www.compassinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE Acorn International, Inc.

Related Links

www.acorninternationalir.com

