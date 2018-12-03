Acorn International Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Recent Operational Highlights

Net revenues increased 38.1% year-over-year in Q3 2018 to US$8.3 million

Gross profit rose 39.6% year-over-year in Q3 2018 to US$6.1 million

Gross margin increased to 73.2% in Q3 2018 from 72.4% in Q3 2017

Income from continuing operations was US$1.5 million in Q3 2018 compared to a loss from continuing operations of US$0.2 million in Q3 2017

in Q3 2018 compared to a loss from continuing operations of in Q3 2017 Net income was US$3.8 million in Q3 2018 as compared to net income of US$2.3 million in Q3 2017

in Q3 2018 as compared to net income of in Q3 2017 Our business Acorn Entertainment expanded its client roster to include US sports, film, television, and music celebrity talent as well as brands looking to expand their presence in China

Recorded Singles' Day Sales of RMB 13.6 million , up from RMB 7.8 million in 2017

, up from million in 2017 Signed cooperation agreement with influential media powerhouse Shanghai Media Group through one of its key content subsidiaries, Dragon Entertainment Group, to provide cross-border resources to support Acorn's influencer management business

Acorn currently expects it will reach positive income from continuing operations (operational break-even) for the year 2018 for the first time in recent history

Revenue growth of 38.1% and significant operating leverage resulted in profitability at the operating level for the first time in recent history, with Acorn recording income from continuing operations of US$1.5 million, despite US$0.7 million of non-recurring expenses during the quarter.

During the third quarter, profitable growth in certain of the Company's legacy businesses, especially the Babaka brand, remained strong and continued into the fourth quarter as evidenced by the dramatic increase in Singles' Day sales in 2018 from 2017. Sales of Acorn Fresh, an e-commerce business within Acorn that sells high-quality frozen seafood directly to Chinese consumers, have been ramping, driven by, among other things, live streaming content supported by Acorn Streaming and Acorn Entertainment. Acorn is also hopeful that its recently signed cooperation agreement with influential media powerhouse Shanghai Media Group will allow for additional opportunities for its celebrity clientele and live streaming content to reach Chinese audiences. Acorn expects this focus on new media in China, along with further expansion on additional e-commerce B2C platforms to continue to drive e-commerce sales in the future.

The Company will continue to emphasize the e-commerce channel and is focused on leveraging its 20 years of expertise as a leading marketing and branding company in China. The Company continually evaluates new platforms with positive ROI conversion, including China's major e-commerce platforms as well as other niche digital platforms.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018:

Total net revenues were US$8.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, up 38.1% from US$6.0 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to an increase in e-commerce sales of Babaka branded products as well as other products.

Cost of sales in the third quarter of 2018 was US$2.2 million, up 34.1% from US$1.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was attributable to the increased sales volume and net revenues.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2018 was US$6.1 million, up 39.6% from US$4.4 million in the third quarter of 2017. Gross margin was 73.2% in the third quarter of 2018, up from 72.4% in the third quarter of 2017. The slight increase in gross margin was due to a larger proportion of higher margin products in the product mix. The Company anticipates gross margins may decline from current levels in the near and medium term as the Company expands into lower margin e-commerce platforms, among other reasons.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were US$4.6 million, down slightly from operating expenses in the third quarter of 2017, due primarily to lower general and administrative expenses, driven partially by the net impact of one-time fees in both the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017. The foregoing factor was partially offset by (i) an increase in selling and marketing expenses to support e-commerce sales and (ii) a decrease in other operating income due primarily to a loss of rental income following the sale of Bright Rainbow Investments Limited, a Hong Kong subsidiary that held certain fixed assets that generated rental income, partially offset by loan interest income and net revenue from Acorn Entertainment. Within general and administrative expenses, the Company incurred a one-time tax consultancy fee of US$0.7 million during the third quarter of 2018 and achieved a tax asset of US$9.0 million and a cash tax refund of US$1.1 million. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2018 did not include any non-cash, share-based compensation, as compared to US$25,000 in share-based compensation in the third quarter of 2017.

Income from continuing operations was US$1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, as compared to a loss from continuing operations of US$0.2 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Other income was US$2.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to income associated with the sale of non-core assets, as compared to other income of US$2.7 million in the third quarter of 2017, which was primarily due to dividends received from Yimeng shares.

Net income from continuing operations was US$3.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income from continuing operations of US$2.8 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Net income from discontinued operations, which reflects the sale of a majority stake in the Company's HJX electronic learning products business to a third-party investor and operator in 2017, (Refer to "Discontinued Operations" discussion below) was US$0.2 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of US$0.5 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to Acorn was US$3.8 million in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to net income attributable to Acorn of US$2.3 million in the third quarter of 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, Acorn's cash and cash equivalents, with restricted cash, totaled US$15.7 million. Cash and equivalents, with restricted cash, totaled US$21.1 million as of December 31, 2017.

At September 30, 2018, the Company owned 32,723,600 shares of Yimeng Software Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yimeng"), a publicly traded company in China, which shares were valued at approximately US$42.2 million based on the valuation at December 31, 2017. The Company may sell shares of Yimeng from time to time based on market factors and its other investment and capital requirements.

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 65,067 ADSs at an average price US$19.96 per ADS under its share repurchase program, which was approved by the Board of Directors on December 8, 2017.

Nine Month 2018 Financial Results

Total net revenues were US$20.0 million in the first nine months of 2018, up 31.6% from US$15.2 million in the first nine months of 2017, primarily due to an increase in e-commerce sales of Babaka branded products as well as other products.

Cost of sales in the first nine months of 2018 was US$5.7 million, up 24.9% from US$4.5 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Gross profit in the first nine months of 2018 was US$14.4 million, up 34.5% from US$10.7 million in the first nine months of 2017. Gross margin was 71.7% in the first nine months of 2018, up from 70.2% in the first nine months of 2017. The slight increase in gross margin was due to a larger proportion of higher margin products in the product mix. The Company anticipates gross margins may decline from current levels in the near and medium term as the Company expands into lower margin e-commerce platforms, among other reasons.

Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2018 were US$13.3 million, down 3.6% from operating expenses of US$13.8 million in the first nine months of 2017, due primarily to (i) lower general and administrative expenses, driven partially by the net impact of one-time fees in both the first nine months of 2018 and the first nine months of 2017, and (ii) an increase in other operating income due primarily to loan interest income and net revenue from Acorn Entertainment, partially offset by a loss of rental income following the sale of Bright Rainbow Investments Limited, a Hong Kong subsidiary that held certain fixed assets that generated rental income. The foregoing factors were partially offset by an increase in selling and marketing expenses to support e-commerce sales. Within general and administrative expenses, the Company incurred a one-time tax consultancy fee of US$0.7 million during the first nine months of 2018 and achieved a tax asset of US$9.0 million and a cash tax refund of US$1.1 million. Operating expenses for 2018 included non-cash, share-based compensation of US$375,963, as compared to US$25,000 in share-based compensation in the first nine months of 2017.

Income from continuing operations was US$1.0 million in the first nine months of 2018, as compared to a loss from continuing operations of US$3.1 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Other income was US$30.1 million in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to a gain on the sale of non-core assets, as compared to other income of US$11.6 million in the first nine months of 2017, which was primarily due to dividends received and gains from sales of Yimeng shares.

Net income from continuing operations was US$28.7 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to net income from continuing operations of US$7.1 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Net loss from discontinued operations, which reflects the sale of a majority stake in the Company's HJX electronic learning products business to a third-party investor and operator in 2017, (Refer to "Discontinued Operations" discussion below) was US$1.4 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to net loss from discontinued operations of US$2.2 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Net income attributable to Acorn was US$27.3 million in the first nine months of 2018 as compared to net income attributable to Acorn of US$4.9 million in the first nine months of 2017. Net income for the first nine months of 2018 includes the one-time gain of US$30.1 million from the sale of non-core assets while net income for the first nine months of 2017 includes the one-time gain of US$11.8 million due to dividends received and gains from sales of Yimeng shares.

Discontinued Operations

In 2017, Acorn reached an agreement to sell a majority stake in its HJX electronic learning products business ("HJX Business") to a third-party investor and operator, allowing the Company to focus on businesses and brands with higher profit margins, and on achieving profitable growth of new, potentially high margin businesses. Acorn maintains a 37.5% stake in a joint venture established with this third party. As a result of this transaction, the Company shall be required by applicable accounting rules to treat the historical operations of the wholly owned HJX Business as discontinued operations and the minority stake in the HJX Business as equity in losses of affiliates in the consolidated statements of operations for all periods presented, subject to the consolidation of the HJX Business into the joint venture entity.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize: brand IP; content creation and distribution; and product sales; through digital media in China. Previously the leading TV infomercial company in China, Acorn today focuses on e-commerce and digital media through three divisions: 1) Product Division, 2) Content Division, and 3) Influencer Management Division

For more information, please visit:

http://www.acorninternationalir.com

ACORN INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In US dollars)

































3 Months Ended September 30

9 Months Ended September 30

2017

2018

2017

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues













Direct sales 5,652,017

6,991,542

14,063,719

16,867,076 Distribution sales 386,682

1,346,782

1,162,911

3,177,431 Total net revenues 6,038,699

8,338,324

15,226,630

20,044,507















Cost of revenues













Direct sales (1,424,077)

(1,819,041)

(3,951,438)

(4,610,589) Distribution sales (239,725)

(411,572)

(590,918)

(1,063,758) Total cost of revenues (1,663,802)

(2,230,613)

(4,542,356)

(5,674,347)















Gross profit













Direct sales 4,227,940

5,172,501

10,112,281

12,256,487 Distribution sales 146,957

935,210

571,993

2,113,673 Total gross profit 4,374,897

6,107,711

10,684,274

14,370,160















Operating (expenses) income













Other selling and marketing expenses (2,542,507)

(3,183,396)

(6,818,294)

(8,202,320) General and administrative expenses (2,511,256)

(1,626,865)

(7,961,611)

(6,654,485) Other operating income, net 429,747

250,153

951,989

1,532,500 Total operating (expenses) income (4,624,016)

(4,560,108)

(13,827,916)

(13,324,305) Income (loss) from continuing operations (249,119)

1,547,603

(3,143,642)

1,045,855





























- Interest income 126,941

232,614

389,495

509,237 Other income (expenses), net 2,718,327

2,355,392

11,643,029

30,057,693 Income (loss) from continuing operations

before income taxes and equity in losses of

affiliates 2,596,149

4,135,609

8,888,882

31,612,785















Income tax - current 175,609

(489,436)

(1,774,285)

(2,860,087) Income tax - deferred -

-

-

(6,751) Income (loss) from continuing operations

before equity in losses of affiliates 2,771,758

3,646,173

7,114,597

28,745,947















Discontinued operations :













Income (loss) from discontinued operations (507,873)

163,513

(2,239,243)

(1,416,523) Income (loss) from discontinued operations

before equity in losses of affiliates (507,873)

163,513

(2,239,243)

(1,416,523)















Equity in losses of affiliates -

-

-

-















Net income (loss) 2,263,885

3,809,686

4,875,354

27,329,424















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,013)

(1,196)

(3,269)

(3,554) Net income (loss) attributable to Acorn

International, Inc. 2,264,898

3,810,882

4,878,623

27,332,978

ACORN INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In US dollars)













2017/12/31

2018/09/30







(Unaudited)









Cash and cash equivalents

21,019,834

15,634,975 Restricted cash

78,051

74,137 Accounts receivable, net

1,442,750

2,260,648 Inventory

1,516,283

1,574,915 Other prepaid expenses and current assets, net

4,030,812

4,758,259 Current portion of convertible loan

3,587,204

3,546,934 Current assets

31,674,934

27,849,868









Property and equipment, net

4,037,294

3,444,805 Held-for-sale assets

17,022,630

469,805 Available-for-sale securities

44,479,922

42,249,202 Loan to related party

3,628,415

9,530,969 Other long-term assets

64,176

92,893 Total assets

100,907,371

83,637,542









Accounts payable

2,100,933

1,916,687 Dividend payable





174,658 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

8,643,756

7,528,792 Income taxes payable

353,635

732,039 Deferred revenue

512,009

200,583 Current liabilities

11,610,333

10,552,759









Deferred tax liability, net

1,952,990

1,899,352 Total liabilities

13,563,323

12,452,111









Ordinary shares

918,844

918,844 Additional paid-in capital

161,962,670

122,338,614 Statutory reserve

8,350,142

8,350,142 Retained earnings

(118,876,715)

(91,543,737) Beginning balance

(126,382,395)

(95,354,619) Net income (loss) attributable to Acorn

7,505,680

3,810,882 Accumulated other comprehensive income

60,968,963

59,279,111 Treasury stock, at cost

(26,335,296)

(28,491,779) Total Acorn International, Inc. shareholders'

equity

86,988,608

70,851,195









Noncontrolling interests

355,440

334,236 Total equity

87,344,048

71,185,431 Total liabilities and equity

100,907,371

83,637,542

