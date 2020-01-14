Acorn International's Digital Services' Client NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender

SHANGHAI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Digital Services, a division of Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) ("Acorn" or the "Company"), today announced that its client, NikkieTutorials, has come out as transgender. Acorn Digital Services represents NikkieTutorials in China.

In a message to her followers on social media, Nikkie said, "I am sharing this with you because I feel free enough now for you to truly follow my journey. Not the power of makeup but the power of me. The power of you, just like me. You get to write your own story. Live your life. Live it without any restrictions. You can be you. You are in charge of how you want to live your life. Guys, we're in 2020, and if there ever was a time, the time is right now."

In the wake of her announcement, she has been flooded with broad support from celebrities and brands all around the world, including superstars Ariana Grande, Karlie Kloss, and others.

"Our client, the award-winning beauty sensation NikkieTutorials, has officially come out to the world as transgender, and millions of followers in China and around the world are throwing their support behind Nikkie. Acorn Digital Services is honored to represent such a brave individual with such a powerful message," said Mr. Jacob A. Fisch, CEO and President of Acorn International.

NikkieTutorials is the social media name of Dutch makeup artist Nikkie de Jager, best known for the "Power of Makeup" tutorials available on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. NikkieTutorials has over 12 million subscribers and collaborations with celebrities and brands including Kim Kardashian West, Drew Barrymore, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Maybelline and OFRA Cosmetics.

About Acorn International, Inc.

Acorn International is a leading marketing and branding company in China, leveraging a twenty-year direct marketing history to monetize brand IP, content creation and distribution, and product sales, through digital media in China. For more information visit www.acorninternationalgroup.com. Acorn Digital Services is a division within Acorn International. For more information visit www.acorn-e.com.

