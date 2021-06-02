Acosta and The CORE Group Unite Their Foodservice Businesses to Form CORE Foodservice

"This new business will become one of the centerpieces in the Acosta family of companies. CORE Foodservice will complement and leverage Acosta's industry-leading retail sales and marketing capabilities to provide our clients with a powerful suite of progressive brand-building solutions and exceptional service," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta.

CORE Foodservice was deliberately and proactively formed to provide enhanced execution and a greater competitive differentiation for its clients and customers. The business will tap into Acosta's robust data and analytics capabilities to provide diner and shopper insights that can drive solutions for clients and their customers.

John Goodman, who will become CEO of the combined foodservice business, said, "COVID-19 has changed market and operating conditions dramatically, sparking the need for innovation and new approaches that defy conventional selling models. Our dedicated segment structure with over 750 customer-facing associates extends our reach while balancing proprietary technologies with human-touch execution."

"This move structures us for today's market realities and helps our clients to redefine and modernize their end-to-end selling processes," Wynne continued. "Working in harmony with Acosta's retail, eCommerce and marketing capabilities, CORE Foodservice will help clients accelerate sales growth and earn greater market share. I am excited to have John Goodman as CEO of this business and welcome him as a senior member of our global leadership team. Taylor Crown, who recently led Acosta Foodservice, will remain with the business, and following a transition period, will move to an executive role within our strategy and transformation team to focus on helping clients succeed as we integrate the two organizations."

Brian Wynne, John Goodman and foodservice consultant Bill Hale will host a CORE Foodservice event for industry partners on Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. EDT. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/COREFoodservice. For more information about CORE Foodservice, visit https://www.COREFoodservice.com.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.

About The CORE Group

The CORE Group is a leading national foodservice sales agency focused on in-market execution, growth, performance and people. A contagious culture connected by proprietary technology fuels a team of happy, hungry, and humble associates.

