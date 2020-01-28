Acosta Announces National Partnership with Eggland's Best

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta announced today it has been appointed by Eggland's Best as its U.S. sales and marketing agency of record for Walmart and Sam's Club. Eggland's Best, the #1 branded egg in the U.S., uses a patented method of production and verification to ensure that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Acosta, a leading sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry, will exclusively represent the company in Walmart and Sam's Club locations nationwide.



"It is an honor to join forces with Eggland's Best — a company that truly raised the bar for their industry — and we welcome them to the Acosta family," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "Our team is eager to support this esteemed brand, and through in-store merchandising, analytics support and best-in-class custom reporting systems, we are confident we will help bring Eggland's Best to the next level at Walmart and Sam's Club."



For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets via a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services.



"We are excited to embark on this partnership and appreciate that Acosta shares our deep commitment to excellence," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "With a stellar track record of delivering results, we have no doubt Acosta's expertise, data-driven strategies and innovative technology will achieve even greater success for our brand."



Acosta will formally begin representing Eggland's Best on February 2.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

SOURCE Acosta

Related Links

http://www.acosta.com

