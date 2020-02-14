Acosta Announces National Partnership with On The Border® Chips & Dips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta announced today it was named U.S. sales and marketing agency of record in Walmart for Truco Enterprises, maker of On The Border® chips, salsa, and queso, effective Feb. 15, 2020. On The Border® tortilla chips are the highest velocity unflavored national brand tortilla chips in Walmart today. Acosta, a leading sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, will exclusively represent the brand in Walmart, continuing to strengthen the execution of On The Border® chips and dips.



"We are honored Truco Enterprises has entrusted us to represent its On The Border snacking portfolio in Walmart," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "Our team is proud and eager to provide retail and supply chain support to one of the premier national brands of chips, salsa, and queso in the country, and we're confident we can further accelerate the brand's strong growth trajectory."



For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping CPG companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets via a range of outsourced sales, marketing, and retail merchandising services.

"We are excited for this new partnership with Acosta," said Shane Chambers, CEO of Truco Enterprises. "With their deep industry knowledge and cutting-edge technology, we will take the brand to the next level in Walmart and ensure consumers can find our products when and where they shop."

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

About Truco Enterprises

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1991, Truco is a leading developer and marketer of tortilla chips, salsa, and queso under the On The Border® brand. The Company's products are sold nationally through grocery retailers, club stores, and mass merchandisers and value channels. Truco Enterprises is the exclusive licensee of the On The Border brand for food products sold through retail. For more information, please visit www.ontheborderchips.com. Truco Enterprises is a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building businesses across a range of industries including consumer, business services, and healthcare. In addition to Truco Enterprises, Insignia's portfolio companies include Century Snacks, a provider of branded and private label snack nuts, trail mixes and similar snacks, and Tillamook Country Smoker, a provider of jerky, meat sticks and other meat snack products. For more information, please visit www.insigniacap.com.

