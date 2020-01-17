Acosta Announces New Board of Directors Following Successful Recapitalization

Other board members include Darian Pickett, Acosta's CEO, and the following representatives from Acosta's largest investors — funds associated with Elliott Management, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Nexus Capital Management — which collectively manage nearly $200 billion in assets:

Dave Miller , Equity Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Elliott Management

, Equity Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Austin Camporin , Portfolio Manager, Elliott Management

, Portfolio Manager, Jeremy Grant , Associate Portfolio Manager, Elliott Management

, Associate Portfolio Manager, Morgan Blackwell , Managing Member, Davidson Kempner Capital Management

, Managing Member, Davidson Kempner Capital Management Kaj Vazales , Managing Director, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

, Managing Director, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Michael Cohen , Partner, Nexus Capital Management

"We're entering a new decade feeling energized and more confident than ever with the addition of our new board members," said Pickett. "The depth of experience among this impressive group of leaders will provide Acosta with an unparalleled competitive edge as we set our sights on strategic growth and innovation for the benefit of our clients, customers and people."

The new board of directors assumed responsibilities January 1, 2020 and will be supplemented by an advisory board, which will be appointed early this year and will provide additional industry expertise and other benefits to the Company. For further detailed information regarding each board member, visit www.Acosta.com.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

