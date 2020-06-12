Acosta Appoints John Carroll as Chief Growth Officer

"John is a well-known industry leader with a reputation for achieving exceptional results, and we are fortunate to have him join the Acosta team," said Darian Pickett, CEO of Acosta. "As the path to purchase becomes increasingly digital, manufacturers and retailers need to evolve their go-to-market strategies in order to win. Providing progressive, shopper-based solutions for both online and offline environments is necessary for a merging physical and digital world. In this new role, John will work with our clients and customers to address deeper shopper preferences and evolving digital purchasing habits and deliver joint-value-building programs to maximize growth and future success for Acosta and our brand and retail partners."

With more than 30 years of experience and success in CPG, food & beverage and packaging and manufacturing, Carroll has held numerous senior leadership positions in brand, sales, commercial, general management and operations, most recently serving as General Manager and Vice President of eCommerce for Coca-Cola. In this role, he led the development and overall management of the company's e-commerce vision and roadmap, including commercial and marketing strategies, customer development and new business models. Since retiring from The Coca-Cola Company more than a year ago, Carroll has been helping companies and brands develop inspiring commerce solutions.

Carroll earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Communications from Florida State University and a Certificate in Advanced Financial Management from Emory University. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards for his work including Winner of Best Global Advertising for Sprite and Supplier of The Year for several customers.



About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

SOURCE Acosta

Related Links

http://www.acosta.com

