Acosta Report Finds Multicultural Americans Are Reshaping US Grocery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. multicultural population projected to grow by 98 million people in the coming decades, Acosta expects multicultural shoppers will continue to have significant influence on the grocery shopping experience. Research released today in the first-ever Multicultural The Why? The Behind The Buy™ from Acosta — a leading full-service sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry — provides insight into the preferences of U.S. Hispanic, African American and Asian American shoppers.

"The growing multicultural population will drastically impact the grocery industry, and we have already noticed key differences between shopper groups," said John Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Managing Director, Acosta Strategic Advisors. "For example, multicultural shoppers recognize the link between food and their health and are significantly more likely to buy natural and organic foods even though they are more expensive. Understanding these unique values and preferences is vital for manufacturers and retailers to win with this emerging consumer group."

Acosta's Multicultural The Why? Behind The Buy™ includes a comprehensive view of the shopping preferences of these distinct shopper groups including:

Grocery Shopping Is an Enjoyable Routine

More multicultural shoppers enjoy grocery shopping. Seventy-two percent of African American shoppers, 65 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers and 61 percent of Asian American shoppers reported this versus 56 percent of White/Caucasian (Non-Hispanic) shoppers.

Shopping with other people is more common among multicultural groups. Seventy-two percent of Asian American shoppers, 67 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers and 63 percent of African American shoppers reported shopping with others during their routine, regular grocery trips versus 55 percent of White/Caucasian (Non-Hispanic) shoppers.

Multicultural shoppers purchase groceries across more channels than total U.S. shoppers. Twenty-three percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers reported shopping in a Hispanic/Ethnic grocery store in the past six months versus three percent of total U.S. shoppers.

Multicultural Shoppers Are Engaged with Brands

Forty-nine percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers and 46 percent of Asian American shoppers agreed that they buy grocery brands that are authentic to their ethnic heritage.

Sixty-five percent of African American shoppers and 59 percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers agreed that they are passionate about their favorite grocery brands.

Compared to total U.S. shoppers, more multicultural shoppers agreed that they buy brands that are socially responsible.

Convenient Meal Solutions Are Important

More multicultural shoppers brought grocery prepared foods home in the past thirty days. Seventy-six percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers reported doing this in the past month versus 59 percent of White/Caucasian (Non-Hispanic) shoppers.

Seventy-six percent of Asian American shoppers reported ordering from a restaurant for pick-up/carry-out in the past 30 days versus 53 percent of White/Caucasian (Non-Hispanic) shoppers.

Multicultural Shoppers Comfortable with Grocery Digital

Forty-four percent of U.S. Hispanic shoppers reported reading a digital grocery flyer versus 35 percent of total U.S. shoppers.

Thirty-eight percent of African American shoppers reported using a search engine to find recipes online versus 28 percent of total U.S. shoppers.

Thirty-seven percent of Asian American shoppers reported using a shopping list on their mobile device versus 26 percent of total U.S. shoppers.

Acosta's Multicultural The Why? Behind the Buy™ was compiled using its The Why? Behind the Buy™ U.S. & Hispanic Shopper Surveys, Winter 2017-2018, with additional multicultural population facts sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau and www.blackdemographics.com.

