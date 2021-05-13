Acoustic Insulation Market to grow by USD 2.10 billion|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 13, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The acoustic insulation market is set to grow by USD 2.10 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Knauf Gips KG, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing health concerns over noise pollution, mandatory government regulations, and growth in the construction sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Acoustic Insulation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The acoustic insulation market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Stone Wool
- Glass Wool
- Foamed Plastics
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- End-user
- Building And Construction
- Industrial
- Transportation
Acoustic Insulation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the acoustic insulation market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Knauf Gips KG, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Acoustic Insulation Market size
- Acoustic Insulation Market trends
- Acoustic Insulation Market industry analysis
Increasing health concerns over noise pollution are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the probable toxic effects of acoustic insulation products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the acoustic insulation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Acoustic Insulation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist acoustic insulation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the acoustic insulation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the acoustic insulation market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acoustic insulation market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Building and Construction - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020- 2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Armacell International SA
- BASF SE
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- CSR Ltd.
- Hutchinson SA
- Knauf Gips KG
- Owens Corning
- ROCKWOOL International AS
- Trelleborg AB
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
