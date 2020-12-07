Acoustics Virtually Everywhere: Schedule For ASA Meeting Press Conferences Dec. 9-11

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Press conferences at the 179th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of American will cover the latest in acoustical research, from the impact of face masks to the beating of mosquito wings, and will be held virtually Dec. 9-11. To ensure the safety of attendees, volunteers, and ASA staff, Acoustics Virtually Everywhere will be hosted entirely online.

To register for virtual press conferences, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nkPT8BPLQ7GUeO-bnBghlA. Recordings of the sessions will be available to media by request; please email us at [email protected].

VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11:00 a.m. ET

Imitation Mosquito Ears Help Identify Mosquito Species and Sex Tim Ziemer , University of Bremen (Session: "A bio-inspired acoustic detector of mosquito sex and species," Dec. 7 , 1:10 p.m. ET )

, University of Outside Oz, GLINDA Reports on Tornado Acoustics Brian Elbing , Oklahoma State University (Session: "Infrasound measurement of tornadoes and other severe storm events at close range," Dec. 7 , 1:10 p.m. ET )

, Smarter Traffic Signs Ahead? Andrzej Czyzewski , Gdansk University of Technology (Session: "Comparing traffic intensity estimates employing passive acoustic Radar and microwave Doppler Radar sensor," Dec. 7 , 10:15 a.m. ET )

Thursday, Dec. 10, 3:00 p.m. ET

Masked Education: Which Face Coverings are Best for Student Comprehension? Pasquale Bottalico , University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Session: "Speech intelligibility in auralized classrooms when the talker is wearing a face mask," Dec. 9 , 3:15 p.m. ET )

, Lung Ultrasounds Could Help Determine COVID-19 Outcome Umberto Sabatini , Policlinico San Matteo (Session: "Is lung ultrasound a predictor of worsening in Covid-19 patients?" Dec. 10 at noon ET )

, Policlinico San Matteo How Loud Is Too Loud? Identifying Noise Levels That Deter Older Restaurant Patrons Pasquale Bottalico , University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Session: " Lombard effect, ambient noise and willingness to spend time and money in a restaurant amongst older adults," Dec. 10 , 1:10 p.m. ET )

Friday, Dec. 11, 10:00 a.m. ET

Face Masks Provide Additional Communication Barrier for Nonnative Speech Sandie Keerstock, University of Missouri (Session: "Effects of face masks and speaking style on audio-visual speech perception and memory," Dec. 10 , 3:35 p.m. ET )

Sandie Keerstock, Sounds, Smells Could Sway Our Self-Image Giada Brianza , University of Sussex (Session: "Understanding the impact of sound and smell on body image perception," Dec. 11 , 12:20 p.m. ET )

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

USEFUL LINKS

Main meeting website: https://acousticalsociety.org/overview-ave/

Technical program: https://acousticalsociety.org/technical-program/

Press Room: http://acoustics.org/world-wide-press-room/

WORLDWIDE PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Worldwide Press Room will be updated with additional tips on dozens of newsworthy stories and with lay language papers, which are 300-500 word summaries of presentations written by scientists for a general audience and accompanied by photos, audio, and video. You can visit the site during the meeting at http://acoustics.org/world-wide-press-room/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

We will grant free registration to credentialed journalists and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend, contact the AIP Media Line at 301-209-3090. For urgent requests, staff at [email protected] can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips or background information.

VIRTUAL MEDIA BRIEFINGS

Press briefings will be held virtually during the conference. Credentialed media can register in advance by emailing [email protected] include your full name and affiliation in the message. The official schedule will be announced as soon as it is available and registered attendees will be provided login information via email.

