Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water Launches New "Meet The Smoothest Taste on Earth" Campaign Alongside New Bottle Collection

The 0:30 second TV spot airing today is part of the brand's multi-million-dollar "Meet The Smoothest Taste on Earth" campaign, showcasing the brand's new bottle and logo. The campaign will air nationally across broadcast, digital, and social channels through Fall 2019. "Meet The Smoothest Taste on Earth" brings to life key values of Acqua Panna – exploration, discovery and spontaneity – while showcasing the one-of-a-kind smooth tasting water that flows through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany.

"These are big changes for our storied brand. The premium still category is expected to grow over $1 billion in the next three years and now is the perfect time to share the smooth taste of Acqua Panna with new consumers," said Yumiko Clevenger-Lee, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé Waters North America. "With our 'Meet The Smoothest Taste on Earth' campaign, we want to inspire consumers to experience a new journey of their own. We hope they will be as inspired as we are by the water's 14-year journey through the hills of Tuscany, which gives Acqua Panna the perfect mineral balance for the smoothest taste. We look forward to connecting with our consumers – and continuing to provide them with the highest quality and most coveted product on shelves worldwide."

Acqua Panna is expanding distribution across all retail channels this year with a new PET bottle collection. Elevated with clean lines, the new bottles are symbolic of the smooth taste of Acqua Panna and bring to life the brand's Tuscan roots. The visual design features the iconic Florentine fleur-de-lis, the family crest of the influential Medici family who founded the water originally and retains the brand's bold signature orange color.

The new PET bottle formats include 1L PET, 750mL PET with flip cap, and 0.5L PET. All formats will be available along with the existing glass line-up, nationwide. Both glass and PET formats are also available for home and office delivery through ReadyRefresh® by Nestle® in select markets.

About Acqua Panna

Established in 1564, Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water is crafted by nature as it flows through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany, north of Florence, Italy. The name Acqua Panna originates from the respected Villa Panna, an estate owned by the Medici family during the age of the Renaissance, on which the Acqua Panna source was discovered. The estate is still run according to strict rules, using controlled, certified organic farming on over 3,000 acres which includes a nature reserve. Acqua Panna natural spring water is perfected by its 14-year journey to the spring – it is filtered naturally as it flows, resulting in a special mineral balance that gives the water an unparalleled smooth taste and makes it naturally alkaline with pH of 8.0 or higher. For more information, visit www.acquapanna.com/us.

