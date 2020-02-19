Acquisition expands AAPL's depth, breadth of coverage on health leadership issues through podcasts

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to the physician leadership and management needs of physicians and non-clinical administrators, the American Association for Physician Leadership (www.physicianleaders.org), publisher of the Physician Leadership Journal and The Journal of Medical Practice Management , announced today the relaunch of the Greenbranch Publishing podcast, SoundPractice (www.soundpracticepodcast.com), with co-hosts Michael J. Sacopulos, JD, and Cheryl Toth, MBA.

SoundPractice debuted in 2005 as the first podcast in the country committed to medical practice management. Fast forward to 2019: Greenbranch Publishing is acquired by the American Association for Physician Leadership (www.physicianleaders.org) to expand and enhance its tradition of editorial excellence by delivering content in a portable podcast format that supports and aligns with the changing needs of physician leaders and healthcare executives.

Physician advocates Sacopulos (healthcare attorney, author, speaker) and Toth (business writer, speaker, and former practice consultant and healthcare tech executive) continue their engaging discussions on timely and important topics with the best thought leaders, crisp humor, and pithy tips for physicians and leaders in all sectors of healthcare.

"SoundPractice delivers practical information and fresh perspectives for meeting the challenges physicians and healthcare leaders face each day in their organizations," said Toth.

Adds Sacopulos: "The AAPL has demonstrated leadership and foresight with this project, and Tothie and I are excited to swap ideas and share leadership and business solutions with physicians and the non-clinical administrator community."

Notable "SoundPractice" episodes include:

Why Physicians Must Lead Change: All Physicians are Leaders

A Conversation with Dr. Peter Angood, CEO of AAPL

Control, Alt, Delete and Outsource: Addressing Healthcare IT

Daniel Livschutz, President and CEO, ProMedical IT.

Secrets of Turning Good Hires into Great Employees

Download the JMPM Article: "How to Create a Culture of Praise and Recognition," by Susan Smith Kuczmarski, EdD, and Thomas D. Kuczmarski here.

SoundPractice is available in the Apple podcast store and Google Play. For more information and show notes, visit soundpracticepodcast.com.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership®

The American Association for Physician Leadership remains the only organization solely focused on providing full-services professional development, leadership education, management training and a full array of specialized offerings oriented toward the physician workforce, and the organizations where physicians work or are represented. Learn more at physicianleaders.org .

