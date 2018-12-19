Acquisitions International Magazine Recently Features Attorney Douglas Borthwick: Two Decades of Legal Excellence

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview with attorney Douglas Borthwick (http://www.borthwicklawyer.com/), Acquisitions Magazine encouraged Mr. Borthwick to explain his firm's particular approach to litigation. Expanding on his personal philosophy and the secret to his continuing success, Mr. Borthwick's candid answers give a glimpse into the mind of an award-winning attorney.

As part of his core approach, the Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick take particular care with welcoming new clients. Mr. Borthwick remarked: "We work tirelessly to ensure we fully understand the client's problem and pressing issue. Understanding what the client wants and what is important to the client is beneficial in resolving the matter to fit the client's needs."

Strategy is also at the heart of good representation. Clients who feel at ease with their attorney are far more likely to trust them in times of need. Mr. Borthwick specifically noted: "Speaking of strategy … we have adopted a service-oriented business model. This enables us to communicate with the client and be as responsive as we possibly can."

In a field that is often accused of dishonesty, Mr. Borthwick has made a point of keeping the highest moral standards in his practice. Trustworthiness is at the forefront of his firm's approach to law. "To achieve success within the industry, you must have integrity and also be the trusted authority. Alongside this, another key attribute is client communication — making sure the client is educated about the legal issues involved."

Mr. Borthwick also expounded on other issues key to running a successful law practice. The entire Acquisitions International interview may be read here.

About Acquisitions International Magazine

Acquisitions International is an international, monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing its readers up-to-the-minute news, comment and analysis. Launched in 2010, the magazine has evolved into a business title relied upon by professionals to deliver business knowledge, insight and news. The magazine is circulated monthly to over 108,000 professionals, including Top Tier Managers, Investment Professionals, Business Advisers and Service Providers. Learn more at: www.Acq-Intl.com.

About the Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick

President and owner, Douglas Borthwick is an AV®Preeminent™ attorney who maintains a boutique litigation and transactional law firm in Santa Ana, California, with additional branch offices in Riverside and Rancho Cucamonga. Douglas Borthwick offers more than two decades of experience helping both individual and corporate clients with personal injury law, workers' compensation, family law, estate planning and wage disputes. Learn more at: www.BorthwickLawyer.com.

