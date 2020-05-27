Acquist Therapeutics Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

CHATHAM, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company committed to new treatment for patients with inflammatory diseases, announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors – Thomas P. Haverty, MD, and John R. Redman, MD.

"We are honored that these experienced executives are joining our Board of Directors," said Dr. Raymond P. Warrell, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Acquist. "With skills in development of drugs and biologics, their work has contributed to regulatory approvals of numerous agents for arthritis, immunology, nephrology, and oncology. Our colleagues join Acquist at a pivotal time. Their expertise provides a core strength for our clinical programs as the Company files an IND and begins clinical trials with our lead drug, ACQT1127."

Based on an injectable clinical drug, a derivative of this prototype (ACQT1127) is a novel small molecule with high potency, oral availability, and once-daily dosing. Acquist has prioritized clinical development of this drug in patients with gout and NASH.

Thomas P. Haverty, MD

Dr. Haverty has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience. He has led teams in clinical research and operations for numerous drug classes and medical indications. With successful development records, these teams achieved regulatory approvals of more than 20 leading drugs.

He is currently interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, where he oversees clinical studies of eukaryotic read-through agents in rare hereditary diseases. Dr. Haverty previously held leadership roles at Immusan T, Merck Research Labs, Schering-Plough Research Institute, and Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceutical Research Institutes.

Dr. Haverty received a joint B.S. degree in Chemistry and Biology at Stanford University and an M.D. at the University of California, San Diego. He trained as a clinical fellow in both Medicine and Nephrology, and became Attending Physician at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Subsequently, he was appointed Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

John R. Redman, MD

Dr. John Redman has more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with leadership roles in clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory oversight and strategy. He has supervised clinical programs that led to regulatory approvals of more than 15 new drugs.

Dr. Redman is currently Chief Executive Officer of Proteus Ventures LLC. Most recently, he worked as a clinical consultant for Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Jounce Therapeutics, Sanofi Genzyme, and Curis. Previously, Dr. Redman held leadership development roles at ICON, Incyte, Celator, and Wyeth Ayerst (now Pfizer).

Dr. Redman received an A.B. at Bowdoin College, an MD at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, and an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his medical residency at the Cornell Cooperating Hospitals and his hematology-oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York. Subsequently, he was Assistant Professor of Medicine at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

About Acquist

Acquist has developed novel, potent, bifunctional inhibitors of enzymes that reduce production and promote excretion of uric acid (UA). This target is causally linked to many inflammatory diseases and is a primary initiator of gout. In NASH, elevated UA is associated with fatty liver and subsequent triggering of inflammation. In human liver cells, ACQT1127 sharply reduces both UA and triglycerides, and normalizes enzyme activity targeted by other drugs that are currently in NASH clinical trials.

In both NASH and gout, effective treatment could substantially relieve both morbidity and mortality from these progressive illnesses. Further information can be accessed at www.acquistrx.com.

