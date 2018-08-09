Acquitted "Bundy Defendants" Hit Back At Federal Prosecutors, FBI And BLM

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Larry Klayman announced the filing of a $60 million dollar lawsuit against federal prosecutors Steven Myhre, Daniel Schiess and Nadia Ahmed of the U.S. Attorney in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") Neil Kornze, the FBI, and BLM, who are alleged to have entrapped, manufactured, and used false evidence to indict peaceful protesters Rick Lovelien and Steven Stewart in the criminal prosecutions stemming from the 2014 successful standoff at the Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada.

Lovelien and Stewart were charged for allegedly conspiring with Cliven Bundy and his sons to threaten federal agents at gunpoint during the armed standoff. The plaintiffs' complaint, which was filed in D.C. federal court (case no. 18-cv-01869) alleges that the prosecutors, without any evidence, falsely entrapped, charged and then maliciously prosecuted Lovelien and Stewart for obstruction of justice, along with several other demonstrably false charges.

Lovelien and Stewart were then denied bail by a Senator Harry Reid and Obama appointed federal Judge Gloria Navarro and were left to "rot" in prison for two years before they were finally tried. During this time, the plaintiffs allegedly suffered great emotional distress, physical harm, and financial damage. The complaint also seeks punitive damages.

The jury ultimately acquitted both Lovelien and Stewart based on the complete lack of any evidence that they had committed any crime, much less conspired with Cliven Bundy and his sons.

Later, at the subsequent trial of Cliven Bundy and his sons, which not coincidentally resulted in a dismissal of their indictment, it was also revealed that the prosecutors had hidden exculpatory evidence and their witnesses from the FBI and BLM had lied, under oath, both at the Lovelien /Stewart trial and the Bundys' trial. Judge Navarro was thus forced to dismiss the supersedeas indictment against the Bundys. To this date, Attorney General Sessions has protected his prosecutors and taken no action to even discipline them. Recently, Sessions outrageously authorized them to appeal the Bundy dismissal.

Klayman had this to say:

"The politically motived malicious prosecutions against my clients and resulting cover-up (which also includes Cliven Bundy and his sons) violated every norm of due process and equal justice. I am confident that the defendants will be made to pay dearly by the jury. This punishment will help deter government prosecutorial misconduct, which has now been sanctioned even by our current Attorney General!"

For more information contact daj142182@gmail.com or (424) 274-2579. The complaint can be found at www.larryklayman.com.

