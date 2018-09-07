ACR Electronics Upgrades In-House Manufacturing Capabilities

John Nguyen, President of ACR Electronics said: "The history of ACR Electronics is built upon a strong ethos to manufacture our own products, and we are very proud to say that our range is made in the USA. With this new investment, we have further enhanced our outstanding ability to maintain direct control over our entire manufacturing process, and ensure that the product quality, reliability and order lead time live up to the expectations of our customers. We have the ability to take an order and ship it in the same week without facing unexpected delays due to the technical and delivery issues of an outsourced manufacturer, unlike some other industry participants."

"Our primary focus is to retain the confidence of all our customers as a trusted, reliable partner to supply high-quality products and meet delivery expectations. By using the new high-performance SMT equipment to build our own circuit boards, we will be able to offer high levels of flexibility and accuracy, control a fast and agile supply chain with low production lead times, and respond dynamically and quickly at all times."

The new SMT line at ACR Electronics consists of specially selected equipment, including Surface Mount i-Pulse M20 with new Multi-Conveyor System to provide the highest large board handling capability and high feeder capacity, plus Solder Paste Printer YCP10 and high-end Optical Inspection System YSi-V for advanced Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) of the circuit boards.

Recognized as one of the highest-performing manufacturers in the state as a winner at the 2018 Florida Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Awards, Broward County-based ACR Electronics is certified to worldwide AS9100 D and ISO-9001:2008 standards. Its extensive in-house manufacturing, development and testing capabilities include: 3D Modeling, Finite Element Analysis, PCB and PCA design, EMI problem solving in RF design, custom battery pack and remote switch design and conformal coating of circuit boards.

ACR Electronics has over 60 years of experience in developing, manufacturing and supporting life-saving products for the marine, outdoor and aviation industries, and government agencies worldwide, including Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs), Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs), SARTs, AIS devices, Rescue Strobe Lights and more. Serving the aviation market for general, business, commercial and military applications, ACR Electronics brand ARTEX is a leading provider of safety and survival equipment such as Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs), battery packs and ELT accessories.

For more information on ACR Electronics and ARTEX beacons and other safety equipment, go to www.acrartex.com.

ACR Electronics, Inc., designs and manufactures a complete line of safety and survival products for the brands ACR, ARTEX, Skytrac, Flight Data Systems, Ocean Signal, United Moulders (UML), and NAL Research. Available products include Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs), Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs), ARTEX Emergency Locator Transmitters (ELTs), Flight Data Monitoring, GADSS, Search and Rescue Transponders (SARTs), Strobe Lights, Life Jacket Lights and Inflators, Boat Search Lights, and other associated safety accessories. ACR's facility Quality Management System (QMS) is certified by TUV USA and is certified in accordance with AS9100C / ISO 9001:2008 standards. Recognized as a world leader in safety and survival technologies for over 60 years, ACR has provided life-saving equipment to the marine, outdoor, aviation industries as well as to various government agencies worldwide. For more information go to www.ACRARTEX.com

