NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acre NY is proud to announce the successful hosting of the New York Real Estate Investment Summit, held on November 18th.

Acre NY Successfully hosted the New York Real Estate Investment Summit In New York Acre NY Successfully hosted the New York Real Estate Investment Summit In New York

As Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate, and the inflation is also at its highest point in the past decades, Acre NY aimed to answer a common question from real estate investors: What holds the future for the New York Real Estate industry? The summit serves as a platform for people who work in the real estate industry to expand their network, share resources, promote cooperation, and help investors to find the direction of real estate investment in this special market environment of 2022 and 2023. More than 150 guests who attended this summit were all from different real estate sectors, including but not limited to developers, banks, law firms, real estate investment companies, real estate brokers, title companies, media companies, etc.

The first part of the summit was a panel discussion, the theme was "What holds the future for the New York Real Estate industry?" The panel featured 5 special guest speakers: Tony Hadi, founder of Silverline Group; Ron Liu, VP of Crosscountry Mortgage; Gennady Litvin, Associate Attorney of Moshes Law P.C.; Grace King, vice president of Morgan Stanley's New York headquarters and Cathy Huang, founder of Acre NY. Five guest speakers discussed some topics such as "What direction is the real estate market heading into in 2023?", "What are the pros and cons of buying a foreclosure house?" and other hot topics that professionals in the real estate sectors are generally concerned about.

The second part of the event was a networking cocktail party, all the guests were free to communicate with each other, and the atmosphere was very warm. Our five guest speakers were able to have face-to-face communication with the guests, and gave more detailed instructions and explanations to the investors.

Founder of Acre NY, Cathy Huang said: "We are thrilled to be able to host the New York Real Estate Investment Summit. Thanks to all the guests who came to our event and sponsors BTM Capital, Silverline Group, Crosscountry Mortgage, Vertcity, Xuper Funding LLC, MG Law Firm, CTC, bank, etc. Our purpose is to help real estate colleagues and investors "connect with each other", expand network, create more collaborative opportunities, and achieve win-win results. For investors, we hope to share the latest real estate market and investment information/projects with them. For developers, we strive to gather our resources to help developers complete some package pre-construction with real estate deals. For my broker family, I hope we can help each other share resources, promote cooperation under such a harsh real estate market. We are looking forward to hosting more real estate events in the future."

About Acre NY

Acre NY Realty is a New York brokerage firm dedicated to delivering unmatched service in the industry. We have an abundant supply of housing resources and utilize our exclusive market knowledge to help our customers find the best homes. Our team understands and prioritizes our customer's needs above all else.

Media Contact:

Tony Tsai

917-540-0970

[email protected]

SOURCE Acre NY