Acreage Holdings Announces Product Team Leadership With Industry-Leading Depth and Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acreage Holdings ("Acreage"), one of the United States' largest vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operators, announced six (6) skilled additions to lead the company's product development, research, and development and procurement functions. The new hires include Heather Boyd, who brings extensive experience working in the spirits industry, along with some of the cannabis industry's most-well known leaders, Phillip Hague, William Fenger, Ryan Clendenin, Ry Prichard, and Tamer Mohamed. As a team, they will drive Acreage's diverse portfolio of cultivation, processing, and dispensing operations covering 14 states.

Acreage Founder and CEO Kevin Murphy said, "Acreage's mission of providing the safest, cleanest, and highest quality cannabis is underpinned by the collective experience and success of our cultivation and extraction organization. The team of veteran cultivators and cannabis product experts, under Heather's leadership, will play a critical role in ensuring that Acreage continues to lead the industry in cultivation and extraction operations."

As Acreage's Vice President/Chief Product and Innovation Officer, Heather Boyd brings extensive experience leading portfolio growth strategies and bringing new products to market. Most recently she served as chain sales director for Diageo Beer Company and as brand director for Diageo's flavored malt beverage portfolio. In her time at Diageo, Boyd led the successful turnaround for the Smirnoff Ice brand and drove growth on iconic spirits brands, including Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, and Crown Royal. In her new role, she will lead Acreage's cultivation, extraction, and production teams in developing and executing portfolio strategy, production, research and development, and product development.

Phillip Hague, one of the most well-known cultivators in the cannabis industry, recently joined Acreage as Director of Cultivation and brings deep experience and understanding of horticulture and botany. Phil has designed, built, staffed, and maintained over one million square feet of controlled environment cannabis cultivation facilities across eight (8) states. He has spent his lifetime acquiring and cataloguing one of the largest and most complete cannabis genetics collections in existence, traveling around the world on seed-gathering missions and studying ways to maximize genetic diversity and yield in cannabis plants.

William "Kind Bill" Fenger has joined Acreage as Director, Product Design & Innovation, and Ryan Clendenin has joined as Director, Manufacturing Process & Systems. Together, they co-founded the Live Resin Company, an award-winning cannabis company providing process and product development consulting to some of the industry's best-known brands across the country. Bill, who has been working in commercial-scale cannabis cultivation for decades, is credited for developing and bringing live resin to the cannabis marketplace and is widely-known for his contributions in exploring new extraction methodologies and processes. Ryan brings experience developing, operating, and scaling extraction labs in Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania and will drive the design of Acreage's new labs, bringing new products to market, and maintaining compliance while managing and growing the team.

Ry Prichard, Acreage's Senior Talent & Brand Ambassador, and Tamer Mohamed, Acreage's Senior Process Engineer & Trainer, are also co-founders of the Live Resin Company, bringing a wide, collective understanding of product development including extraction and whole plant products, as well as lab design and management, supply chain processes, and compliance. Ry, a product knowledge specialist, was a co-host of Viceland's award-nominated show "Bong Appétit" and has advised some of the most renowned brands in the industry. Tamer has designed and built some of the most productive labs in the industry, with a focus on maximizing extract production and product development. Ry will focus on establishing brand and consumer connections through cultural and educational development programs while Tamer will be responsible for lab design and product and process development. Collectively, the team of Fenger, Clendenin, Prichard, and Mohammed are responsible for more than thirty (30) Cannabis Cup awards and have inspired a wide range of industry recognition and press.

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage Holdings is a vertically-integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in states where either medical and/or adult use of cannabis is legal. With one of the largest footprints of any cannabis company in the U.S., the company currently owns and/or operates facilities in 14 states, including cultivation, processing and dispensary operations. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience.

