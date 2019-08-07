Acromag Introduces New VPX 6U Carrier Cards, Hosting XMC & AcroPack mPCIe I/O Modules

Designed for critical, high-performance computing applications, Acromag's VPX carrier boards and I/O modules are well suited for use in military, aerospace, laboratory and industrial applications. Typical applications include: data acquisition and control, test and measurement, simulation, and communication operations. For broader flexibility with third-party modules, the XMC site is available with either VITA 42 or VITA 61 connectors. Support for upstream and downstream PCIe links provides compatibility with prXMC single board computers. Acromag offers a variety of XMC modules with FPGA and up to 10-gigabit Ethernet NIC capabilities. To meet higher reliability requirements, mini PCIe-based AcroPack I/O modules securely route I/O signals directly through the carrier to eliminate any loose internal cabling. AcroPacks can interface A/D, D/A, DIO, 232/485, 1553, CAN, and other signals.

"This VPX 6U carrier offers unprecedented flexibility to provide more computing functions within a single card slot," stated Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager. "With five sites to plug in any mix of modules, you can combine an XMC processor plus four different I/O interfaces."

AcroPack mezzanine modules improve on the mini PCI Express architecture by adding a down-facing 100-pin connector that securely routes the I/O through a carrier card to its integrated external connectors. Over 25 models are available for data acquisition, signal processing, test & measurement, command/control, and network communication applications. Software tools support embedded applications running on Linux®, Windows®, or VxWorks® operating systems.

For more information, call Inside Sales (248) 295-0310 or visit www.acromag.com.

SOURCE Acromag

