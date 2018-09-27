Acromegaly Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast, 2027 Featurin Ipsen, Pharmacia & Upjohn, Novartis, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, Pharmaspur & Aspireo

DUBLIN, Sept 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Acromegaly - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Acromegaly - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Acromegaly in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Acromegaly from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent cases, origin-based cases, diagnosed cases, diagnosed cases based on type of adenomas and treatable cases) scenario of Acromegaly in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2016-2027.According this research, the total number of prevalent population of Acromegaly was found to be 60,610, in the year 2016.

Acromegaly Drug Chapters

This segment of the Acromegaly report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Present medical therapies available to treat Acromegaly consist of Somatostatin Analogues (SSAs) and Dopamine Agonist (DA) medication, both of which act to suppress GH secretion from pituitary adenomas or remnant tissue and thus lead to reduced IGF-1 levels and reduced symptoms. The GH receptor antagonist Pegvisomant is helpful in patients who are resistant or partially respondent to Somatostatin Analogs. Seven therapies, five Somatostatin Analogs, and two Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonists are expected to enter the 7MM Acromegaly market by 2027. Detailed chapter of Somatostatin Analogs (Octreotide capsules, Lanreotide PRF, Veldoreotide, CAM2029, GT-02037), and Growth hormone receptor antagonists (IONIS-GHR-LRx, ATL1103)) have been covered in the report.

Acromegaly Market Outlook

The Acromegaly market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Acromegaly Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market (%) Distribution of Acromegaly in 2017

2.2. Market (%) Distribution of Acromegaly in 2027



3. Disease Overview: Acromegaly (ACM)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Signs and Symptoms

3.3. Classification of Pituitary Adenomas

3.4. Clinical Manifestations of Acromegaly

3.5. Etiology

3.6. Pathophysiology

3.7. Genetic bases of acromegaly

3.8. Pathogenesis

3.9. Diagnosis

3.9.1. Diagnosis guidelines

3.9.2. Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline-United Kingdom

3.9.3. American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) - U.S.A.



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population



5. Key Findings



6. 7MM Epidemiology

6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly in 7MM

6.2. Origin Based Cases of Acromegaly in 7MM



7. United States Epidemiology

7.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly in the United States

7.2. Origin-Based Cases of Acromegaly in the United States

7.3. Diagnosed Cases of Acromegaly in the United States

7.4. Diagnosed Cases of Acromegaly Based on Types of Adenomas in the United States

7.5. Treatable Cases of Acromegaly in the United States



8. EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. United Kingdom

8.2. Germany

8.3. France

8.4. Italy

8.5. Spain



9. Japan Epidemiology



10. Treatment

10.1. Biomarkers of Acromegaly

10.2. Treatment Guidelines

10.2.1. American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) - U.S.A.

10.2.2. Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline-United Kingdom



11. Unmet Needs



12. Marketed Drug

12.1. Somatuline Depot (lanreotide acetate): Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

12.2. Somavert (pegvisomant): Pharmacia & Upjohn

12.3. Sandostatin LAR Depot: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

12.4. Signifor LAR (pasireotide): Novartis Pharmaceuticals



13. Key Cross Competitors



14. Emerging Drugs

14.1. IONIS-GHR-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

14.2. Octreotide capsules: Chiasma Pharma

14.3. ATL1103: Antisense Therapeutics

14.4. CAM2029: Novartis

14.5. GT-02037: Pharmaspur

14.6. Veldoreotide: Evotec/ Aspireo Pharmaceuticals



15. Acromegaly: 7Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Market Size of Acromegaly in 7MM



16. The United States: Market Outlook

16.1. The United States Market Size

16.2. Total Market size of Acromegaly

16.3. Market Size by Therapies



17. EU5: Market Outlook

17.1. The United Kingdom Market Size

17.2. Germany Market Size

17.3. France Market Size

17.4. Italy Market Size

17.5. Spain Market Size



18. Japan: Market Outlook



19. Market Drivers



20. Market Barriers



21. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Ipsen Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacia & Upjohn

Novartis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Antisense Therapeutics

Pharmaspur

Aspireo Pharmaceuticals

