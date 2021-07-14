Acronis now enables MSPs to guard Microsoft environments with the "cyber protection of champions"

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, demonstrated how service providers of all sizes can now protect their clients' Microsoft environments with the same comprehensive cyber protection solution relied on by some of the world's top sports' teams. The reveal was made at Microsoft Inspire 2021, where the company released a new case study of Michigan-based service provider US Signal in advance of a panel featuring IT executives from its sports partners, including 13-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports.

One of Acronis' Sports Partners, Hendrick Motorsports relies on Acronis Cyber Protect – which unifies data protection, cybersecurity, and endpoint protection management in one integrated solution – to safeguard its business and performance data shared across its Microsoft 365 environment. With more than 100TB of engineering and wind tunnel data, and over 250TB across the entire organization, Hendrick Motorsports runs daily backups and protects all Teams channels, Microsoft 365 mailboxes, and SharePoint sites with Acronis' solution.

Dylan Pollock, senior network engineer at Hendrick Motorsports, explains, "Acronis is helping us protect our edge and providing peace of mind by giving us the flexibility to back up all of our workloads, restore any file or full machine, roll out DR on demand, and keep our data in multiple locations."

"Acronis' Sports Partners are putting our technology through its paces in some of the most demanding, competitive environments in the world," said Craig Joseph, Chief Alliance Officer at Acronis, and also a speaker at Microsoft Inspire this year. "Acronis democratizes our solutions so managed service providers (MSPs) can deliver world-class, comprehensive cyber protection to SMBs. We are proud to offer this partnership in the world of sports."

From the racetrack to MSP stacks

The same uniquely integrated solution is available to service providers as Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, which delivers a set of essential cyber protection capabilities at little to no cost. MSPs can extend their services with advanced protection packs that deliver enhanced capabilities. The recently released Advanced Email Security, powered by Perception Point, enables MSPs to protect their clients' Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Open-Xchange mailboxes, or on-premises mail server – stopping all email-borne threats such as spam, phishing and spoofing, business email compromises (BECs), advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day malware attacks.

US Signal's Solutions Architect Chris Bolek lauds Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud as being transformative in protecting its clients Microsoft 365 data.

"A big advantage for US Signal is how Acronis meshes with our networking backbone. Even with hybrid deployments where clients have an on-premises server as well as something running in our cloud infrastructure, it all can be backed up and recovered with one holistic solution," explained Bolek. "The integration with Microsoft 365 has added even more benefits for us to cover the gaps of that widely used platform."

Bolek illustrated the benefits of using Acronis by describing a recent client win. A healthcare provider had identified some data retention and security gaps in their Microsoft 365 environment that needed to be addressed given regulatory requirements. Bolek detailed data protection and cybersecurity capabilities of Acronis' solution and demonstrated how it could be managed by either the healthcare provider's team or by US Signal – providing tremendous flexibility and control to the client.

Based on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud's comprehensive coverage, deployment flexibility, ease of use, low cost, and time-saving benefits, the healthcare provider's IT team was able to convince their executives to go with US Signal for fully managed Microsoft 365 service contract.

Additional sports partners rely on cyber protection

Acronis' comprehensive, flexible, and easy-to-use protection of Microsoft environments is in part why it has become the cyber protection partner of choice for so many of the world's top sports clubs.

The U.K.'s legendary Arsenal Football Club is also at the forefront of using data to improve performance both on and off the pitch. The club knows that data is extremely valuable and needs to be protected. Acronis provides cyber protection for Arsenal's data and systems.

Christelle Heikkila, IT Director for Arsenal Football Club, explained, "Microsoft Office 365 is core to how we operate on a day-to-day basis. We back up all of our OneDrive and SharePoint files into Acronis' cloud, and that gives us confidence that if we need to retrieve that data, it's easy and efficient to do so. But most importantly, that data is secure … We've seen the power-of-one in Acronis Cyber Protect, giving us that extra security to keep ourselves as cyber-safe as possible."

Any service provider attending Microsoft Inspire 2021 is invited to attend Acronis' session, entitled Lessons for MSPs from Professional Sports Teams on Protecting Microsoft Environments. The Table Top session begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 15.

Anyone interested in harnessing the "cyber protection of champions" for their clients can learn more by watching videos about Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud at our new demo center: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/products/cloud/cyber-protect/demo-center/

Learn more about Acronis Cyber Protect on acronis.com or register to attend the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021, beginning in Miami, Florida on October 25, 2021.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

