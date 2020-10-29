Acronis SCS Offers Unique Industry Perspective at Inaugural DoDIN APL Summit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Acronis SCS – an Arizona-based cyber protection and edge data security company serving the US public sector – co-sponsored and participated in vFED's inaugural summit on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL). The virtual event, which was designed to break down barriers between Defense Department and industry leadership, explored a range of topics, from the future of the APL to zero trust, supply chains, and more.

John Zanni, Acronis SCS' CEO and a leading voice in the technology space for more than two and a half decades, offered his expertise during two conference sessions. In a session titled Taking the DoDIN APL One Step Further, John explored how the drivers of the commercial software industry are too often at odds with Defense Department needs and previewed the company's partnership with leading academics to develop an AI-based model designed to take the uncertainty out of software supply chain evaluation and validation.

In another session, Preparing for DoD's Cybersecurity Maturation Model Certification (CMMC), John discussed the CMMC with fellow speakers Moshe Schwartz, Dr. Morgan Dwyer, and David Berteau, commenting "there is a level of uncertainty for COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] software suppliers around the CMMC," while highlighting the need for companies to proactively prepare for certification. "We are so thankful to Acronis SCS for the panel they hosted around the CMMC. It was certainly a discussion that shed light on the topic from more sides than we usually hear," said event co-chair Colonel Rock Booze (US Army, Ret.).

More information about the 2020 DoDIN APL Summit is available here.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS employees are US citizens.

SOURCE Acronis SCS

Related Links

acronisscs.com

