Acronis SCS Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from US Department of Labor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized Acronis SCS as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the US Department of Labor. Acronis SCS earned the Gold Award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Acronis SCS has been a trusted partner for our nation's veterans from day one," says John Zanni, CEO of Acronis SCS. "Our veterans on staff are an integral part of our team, bringing invaluable skill and passion to their roles and strengthening our mission to provide leading cyber protection solutions to the US public sector. We are honored to be recognized by the Department of Labor with this award, and we remain dedicated to being an exemplary veteran employer moving forward."

In earning the award, Acronis SCS joins 674 companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, in demonstrating their patriotism and commitment to the veteran community by ensuring veterans have long-term career and growth plans that build on the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Acronis SCS has also expanded employment opportunities for veterans outside the company via Acronis SCSVets, a nonprofit it founded last year to provide post-military IT job training and certification to veterans and spouses at zero cost to participants.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers. More information about the program is available here.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS employees are US citizens.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.

SOURCE Acronis SCS

