Acronis SCSVets to Graduate First Cohort of Cyber-Certified Veterans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis SCSVets, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit reducing veteran and military spouse underemployment and narrowing America's cyber workforce shortage, announces the graduation of its first fourteen veterans with the post-military IT job training and skills needed to thrive in self-sustaining cyber careers.

All are invited to join the virtual graduation on May 19th, which will feature remarks from US Senator Martha McSally, Arizona State Representative Walt Blackman, Roush Fenway race car driver Ryan Newman, and three student veterans: Russell Corathers, Shaun Johnson, and Rocio "Rosie" Kary. "This has been the best training I've ever received," says Johnson. "Acronis SCSVets not only taught me and my fellow veterans how to set ourselves apart, but it gave us the tools to succeed and pushed us to believe there is life after service. I entered an interview for a Help Desk Level 1 position and left with a supervisor role. I couldn't have done that without the support of Acronis SCSVets, and I will forever be grateful."

In advance of the event, Senator McSally noted: "As the COVID-19 crisis spread globally, so have cyberattacks. With criminals and adversarial countries relentlessly targeting hospitals, financial institutions, and government offices, the need for qualified cyber and IT personnel is more important than ever. Who better suited to fight this battle than our nation's veterans? Congratulations to all of those graduating and their families."

With a unique approach that prioritizes high-touch, tailored cyber training at zero-cost to participants, Acronis SCSVets is helping counteract the 65% upswing in cyber talent demand within the United States since the pandemic began. Though the program had to move online in March, it has maintained rigorous certificate coursework, interview coaching, resume-building workshops, and more for its student veterans.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is an American cyber protection and edge data security company dedicated to serving the unique backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share needs of the US public sector. Acronis SCS products are built and supported in the United States by US citizens.

