Acrylic Acid Market to Reach US$ 22.6 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

This comprehensive report provides readers with an exhaustive understanding of the acrylic acid market across different geographies, product types and applications. Detailed insights into key drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the market are also provided in the report.

NEWARK, Del., May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, the acrylic acid market is expected to reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%. Rise in demand for methacrylate-based polymers for the manufacturing of lighting fixtures, glazing, automotive rear lights, and electronic displays has witnessed significant growth, which in turn, represents prominent growth in the acrylic acid market over the analysis period.

Acrylic acid-based polymers have replaced conventionally used materials in major end-use industries, such as automotive, building and construction, electronics, and others. Acrylic acid-based elastomers such as AEM (Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers), are used as an alternative to synthetic rubber in various applications, such as an automotive gasket, hoses, and others.

In addition, owing to the improved properties of AEM, such as strength, and resistance, among others, there is an increasing demand for acrylic acid from the polymer industry during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in demand for methacrylate-based polymers for the manufacturing of lighting fixtures, glazing, automotive rear lights, and electronic displays has witnessed significant growth, which in turn, represents prominent growth in the acrylic acid market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global acrylic acid market was valued at US$ 14.6 Billion by 2022-end

by 2022-end The U.S to account for the highest value share of US$ 7.8 Billion of global market demand for acrylic acid in 2032

· From 2015 to 2021, acrylic acid demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.2%

By Product, the acrylate esters category constitutes the bulk of Acrylic Acid Market with a CAGR of 4.6%.

"Increasing demand for Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) in Sanitary Pads Application, is one of the major factors that is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period," remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global acrylic acid market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some recent developments among the key players are:

In August 2021 , BASF and SINOPEC decided to expand their Verbund site operated by BASF-YPC Co. Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture of both companies in Nanjing , China . It includes the capacity expansion of several downstream chemical plants, including a new tert-Butyl acrylate plant to support the growing Chinese market.

, BASF and SINOPEC decided to expand their Verbund site operated by BASF-YPC Co. Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture of both companies in , . It includes the capacity expansion of several downstream chemical plants, including a new tert-Butyl acrylate plant to support the growing Chinese market. In October 2020 , Arkema successfully started a its new 90,000-ton acrylic acid reactor at its Clear Lake site in Texas to attract consumers from paints, super-absorbents, water treatment, and adhesives markets in North America .

, Arkema successfully started a its new 90,000-ton acrylic acid reactor at its Clear Lake site in to attract consumers from paints, super-absorbents, water treatment, and adhesives markets in . In August 2018 , BASF PETRONAS Chemicals announced the expansion of the production capacities of its acrylic acid and butyl acrylate plants in Kuantan, Malaysia .

Key Players

BASF SE

Dow Chemical

Lucite International

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

SNP Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Ashland

Kemira Oyi

Key Segments Covered in The Acrylic Acid Market Study

Acrylic Acid Market by Product:

Acrylate Esters

Glacial Acrylic Acid

Other Acrylic Acid Products

Acrylic Acid Market by End-Use Industry:

Acrylic Acid for Surfactants

Acrylic Acid for Organic Chemicals

Acrylic Acid for Adhesives & Sealants

Acrylic Acid for Textiles

Acrylic Acid for Water Treatment

Acrylic Acid for Personal Care Products

Acrylic Acid for Other End-Use Industries

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Acrylic Acid Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

TOC continued..!

Know More about What the Acrylic Acid Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Acrylic Acid Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the Acrylic Acid Market, the market is segmented on the basis of product, and end-use industry across five major regions.

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals & materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

