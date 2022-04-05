Acrylic Polymer Market worth $709 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application by Type(Water-borne & Solvent-borne), Application(Laundry & Detergent, Dish Washing, Industrial & Institutional, Hard Surface Cleaning) & Region(APAC, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 580 million in 2021 to USD 709 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The water-borne accounted for the largest market share of 93.8% in 2020, in terms of value. Laundry & Detergent is estimated to be the largest application of acrylic polymer market for cleaning application during the forecast period, followed by dish washing in terms of volume. With the increasing population, increasing per-capita income, changing lifestyle, and increasing usage of washing machines across the globe, the demand for laundry detergent is growing, which is subsequently driving the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application. Moreover, increasing demand for liquid dish washing products in hotels, restaurants and food retails, and household applications further supports the growth of the acrylic polymer market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=247258813

Browse in-depth TOC on "Acrylic Polymer Market"

129 – Tables

41 – Figures

144 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/acrylic-polymer-market-247258813.html

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness in public places, and governments have issued guidelines to take the utmost precaution to avoid the spread of the virus. Thus, the demand for cleaning products in industrial and institutional places has increased significantly across the globe, which in turn supports the growth of the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application. However, due to fluctuating crude oil prices and increasing raw material prices across the globe, the market growth may be restricted in the upcoming years.

Water-borne is the largest segment by type in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application.

Based on type, the water-borne acrylic polymer segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the overall market. The major factor driving this segment is the high solubility, dispersion in cleaning products, and increasing demand for sustainable products. It also helps to improve the cleaning products performance and efficacy rate, owing to which it is prevalently used in Europe and North America. However, the cost of water-borne is high compared to solvent-borne.

Laundry & Detergent is the largest segment by application in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application.

The laundry & detergent segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in 2020, closely followed by the dish washing segment. With the increasing population, increasing per-capita income, changing lifestyle, and increasing usage of washing machines across the globe, the demand for laundry detergent is growing, which is subsequently driving the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application. Moreover, increasing demand for liquid dish washing products in hotels, restaurants and food retails, and household applications further supports the growth of the acrylic polymer market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=247258813

North America is estimated to be the largest market for acrylic polymer market for cleaning application.

North America accounted for the largest share of the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in 2020, followed by Europe. In Europe and North America, stringent regulations and increasing demand for sustainable laundry & detergents and other cleaning products have supported the growth of the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in the regions.

The leading players in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application are Dow Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=247258813

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Acrylic Resins Market by solvency (water-based, solvent-based, and others), chemistry, application (paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, DIY coatings, elastomers, and others), end-use industry, and region (north america, europe, APAC, south america, MEA)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/acrylic-resin-market-246195771.html

Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, SB Latex) Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard) End-Use Industry (Buildings & Construction, Automotive, Textile & Coatings) and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/emulsion-polymers-market-1269.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/acrylic-polymer-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/acrylic-polymer.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets