Acrylic Polymers and Acrylic Co-Polymers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Liquid Dishwashing Products Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acrylic Polymers and Acrylic Co-Polymers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyacrylamide, and Others), By Application, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market is projected to experience massive growth at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for acrylic polymers and acrylic copolymers for applications in-home care, mineral processing, paints & coatings, water treatment, pulp, and paper industries across developing geographies.



However, technologists have been investigating newer ways to integrate sustainability into these polymers by upgrading back-end technologies. They have attained certain milestones by focusing on research on biodegradable acrylic polymer products by deploying Zero VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) formulations, business expansion strategies, and increasing capital expenditures resulting in a massive surge in demand for Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market in the upcoming years.

The Global Acrylic Polymer Market is reasonably fragmented, having market capture of medium and prominent size market players holding most revenue shares.



Rising Demand from Institutional & Industrial Cleaning Applications



Because of direct client engagement, cleaning plays a vital role in the significant growth of the healthcare, manufacturing, and hospitality industries. Acrylic polymers are used in laundry and detergents, institutional & industrial cleaning, hard surface cleaning, and another cleaning. Growing awareness about personal hygiene has triggered the demand for cleaning products in industrial and institutional setups. Hence, growth in these industries will likely favor the increase in Global Acrylic Polymer and Acrylic Co-Polymer Market during the forecast period.



Growing Demand for Liquid Dishwashing Products



Environmental sustainability is the primary objective of industries and governments across the globe. Owing to this factor, the manufacturing industry is pacing towards using bio-based green or less harmful products. In developed countries, the Government has imposed restrictions on phosphate-based detergents, which has triggered the demand significantly for the alternatives like acrylic polymer and acrylic copolymer.

As per the research performed by American Cleaning Institute, the ecological risk associated with the consumption of acrylic polymer and acrylic copolymer in detergents, laundry detergents, and liquid dishwashing products is found to be low. Thus, growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions like increasing adoption of Liquid Dishwashing products is driving the growth of the Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market during the forecast period.



Recent Trends and Developments



On 28th July 2021, Danimer Scientfic, Inc., a leading US-based Bioplastics company, declared the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Novomer, Inc., which is a leading manufacturer of conversion technology required to produce Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) based resins and other biodegradable materials.



On 18th May 2022, DIC Corporation, a leading manufacturer of organic compounds and synthetic resins, commenced the construction from its wholly owned subsidiary Ideal Chemi Plast Private Limited, of a new coating resin production facility whose final offerings would be a variety of coating resins such as acrylic, polyester, etc. Additionally, this new production facility will significantly enhance the resin production capacity to stay in line with the rising demand in India.



Market Segmentation



Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Regional distribution. Based on Type, the market is further segmented into Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyvinyl Acetate, Polyacrylamide, and Others. Based on Application, the market is divided into Dentistry, Cosmetics, Paints & Coatings, Cleaning, and Others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, South American, Middle East & African regions.



Market Players



The Dow Chemicals Company, BASF SE, Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Arkema S.A., Lubrizol Corporation, Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co., Ltd., Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Gellner Industrial, LLC are one of the major market players in Global Acrylic Polymer & Acrylic Co-Polymer Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Acrylic Polymers & Acrylic Co-Polymers Market Outlook



6. North America Acrylic Polymers & Acrylic Co-Polymers Market Outlook



7. Europe Acrylic Polymers & Acrylic Co-Polymers Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Acrylic Polymers & Acrylic Co-Polymers Market Outlook



9. South America Acrylic Polymers & Acrylic Co-Polymers Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Acrylic Polymers & Acrylic Co-Polymers Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Acrylic Polymers & Acrylic Co-Polymers Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned





The Dow Chemicals Company

BASF SE

Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Arkema S.A.

Lubrizol Corporation

Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Gellner Industrial, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oeoaj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets