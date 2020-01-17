Acrylic Rubber World Market Outlook to 2027: Robust Opportunities in Automotive Applications Over the Forecast Period
Jan 17, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acrylic Rubber - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Acrylic Rubber Market accounted for $681.19 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,619.42 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Increasing production of the automotive and rising need for long-lasting products are some of the factors driving the demand for acrylic rubber in the market globally. Acrylic rubber is not able to show resistance to some of the acids and bases, and also to moisture. This, in turn, may hamper the market growth.
Among applications, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The Acrylic rubber is predominantly used for automotive seal and packaging adds strength to automotive parts. Due to the damping properties of acrylic rubber, it is utilized in vibration damping mounts. Acrylic rubber is also used in automotive transmissions and hoses.
By geography, North America and Europe are expected to have a huge demand in the acrylic rubber market due to the rising demand for several end-use industries for sealing and packaging applications.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Acrylic Rubber Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dienes Acrylate Rubber
5.3 Active Chlorine Acrylate Rubber
5.4 Epoxy Acrylate Rubber
5.5 Carboxyl Type Acrylate Rubber
6 Global Acrylic Rubber Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gaskets
6.3 O-Rings
6.4 Beltings
6.5 Shaft Seals
6.6 Adhesives
6.7 Other Products
7 Global Acrylic Rubber Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Packaging
7.3 Plastics
7.4 Consumer Goods
7.5 Automotive
7.6 Data Centre
7.7 Telecommunication
7.8 Medical
7.9 Marine
7.10 Industrial
7.11 Hoses
7.12 Mechanics
7.13 Electrical
8 Global Acrylic Rubber Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 PAR Group
10.2 Ames Rubber Manufacturing
10.3 DuPont
10.4 Apcotex Industries Ltd.
10.5 Changzhou Haiba
10.6 Zeon
10.7 Devcon
10.8 Anabond Limited
10.9 Elder Rubber Company
10.10 Fostek Corporation
10.11 GBSA
10.12 Hanna Rubber Company
10.13 Harboro Rubber
10.14 Hi-Tech Polymers
10.15 INEOS Nitriles Company
10.16 Jet Rubber Company
10.17 Kivi Markings
10.18 ZORGE
10.19 Specialty Tapes Manufacturing
10.20 Sreeji Trading Company
10.21 Suining Qinglong
10.22 Synthos S.A.
10.23 Tiger Rubber Company
10.24 Vanderbit Chemicals LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4s9ih
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
