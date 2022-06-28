Acrylonitrile Market -Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC and Cornerstone Chemical Co. will Emerge as Major Acrylonitrile Market Participants | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Sample Report.

Major Three Acrylonitrile Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business under various segments such as critical care, health care, construction materials, fibers, homes, electronics, chemicals, and others. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC operates its business under five segments, which include intermediate chemicals, specialty chemicals, PA66 resins, PA66 fibers, and PA66 compounds. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Cornerstone Chemical Co.

Cornerstone Chemical Co. operates its business under various segments such as acrylonitrile, melamine, sulfuric acid, and Urea. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Acrylonitrile Market Segmentation

Application

ABS And SAN



Acrylic Fibers



Polyacrylamide



Nitrile Butadiene Rubber



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The acrylonitrile market is driven by rising demand from the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as increasing carbon fiber products are expected to trigger the acrylonitrile market toward witnessing a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

One of the key factors driving the acrylonitrile market growth is the high demand for acrylonitrile from APAC due to the extensive manufacturing of acrylic fibers and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Due to factors including easy access to raw materials (propylene and ammonia), cheap labor, favorable government regulations for foreign direct investment (FDI), and the establishment of special economic zones, the region has a solid base for production of acrylonitrile (SEZs). Some of the top acrylonitrile suppliers (manufacturers) in the world are found in APAC, including Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. and TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD (TAEKWANG).

Acrylonitrile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 1.00 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 ABS and SAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: ABS and SAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: ABS and SAN - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Acrylic fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Acrylic fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Acrylic fibers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Polyacrylamide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Polyacrylamide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Polyacrylamide - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Nitrile butadiene rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Nitrile butadiene rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Nitrile butadiene rubber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AnQore

Exhibit 49: AnQore - Overview



Exhibit 50: AnQore - Product and service



Exhibit 51: AnQore - Key offerings

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 52: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

Exhibit 57: Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC - Overview



Exhibit 58: Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC - Key news



Exhibit 60: Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Cornerstone Chemical Co.

Exhibit 61: Cornerstone Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Cornerstone Chemical Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Cornerstone Chemical Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Formosa Plastics Corp.

Exhibit 64: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 68: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 69: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 70: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key news



Exhibit 71: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 73: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 PJSC LUKOIL

Exhibit 78: PJSC LUKOIL - Overview



Exhibit 79: PJSC LUKOIL - Business segments



Exhibit 80: PJSC LUKOIL - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: PJSC LUKOIL - Segment focus

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

