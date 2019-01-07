ACS Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with SPARQ Global

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Control Systems ("ACS"), an Indra company, announced its new strategic partnership with SPARQ Global ("SPARQ") to offer to cross-industry stakeholders a cost-effective solution and services that seamlessly integrates open-source and application agnostic OT/IT platform, edge capabilities with military grade and field-proven cyber security networks designed to deliver unparalleled risk protection to any business. This strategic partnership brings together industry leading capabilities in order to:

Provide best in class cyber security solution addressing OT and IT.

Provide cyber technology and services years ahead of conventional solutions.

Reduce network related O&M costs.

Provide 100% resiliency against cyber threats.

Defend the most at-risk data, distributed networks and cloud ecosystems.

Address end to end security from supply chain to operations.

"For decades, we have been a trusted leader in the design and delivery of highly classified mission-critical defense solutions. Through the partnership with ACS, we can advance this legacy to commercial markets," said Dr. Bartosz Wojszczyk, CEO of SPARQ Global (a GTS company).

"To meet our Utility customer's real-time Operational needs along with the seamless exchange of business data with our IT solutions, we have partnered with SPARQ to ensure our solutions are delivered in a hyper-secure environment from procurement through to secure operations," said Kevin Sullivan CEO of ACS (an Indra Company).

"Indra has a complete portfolio of utility solutions both real-time OT solutions and IT business solutions which currently serve over 450 utilities on 120 countries. We see cyber security as mission critical to ensure data and assets are secured in the long term. The partnership with SPARQ takes a comprehensive approach and access to a military grade cyber technology and processes, protecting our customer's assets today and in the future" said Leo Benitez, Vice President for Global Utilities and Energy, Indra.

For more information about ACS (an Indra Company) go to www.acspower.com

For more information about SPARQ Global (a GTS company) go to www.sparqglobal.com

