ACS Laboratory Launches First National Hemp Client COA NFT

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, in combination with 3Chi, is partnering with Blockticity to launch the first national hemp client Certificate of Analysis (COA) as a non-fungible token (NFT).

The NFT drop will go live during Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 – Art Basel's first in-person fair in Miami Beach since 2019 – and Miami Art Week, which takes place from December 2-4, 2021.

ACS Laboratory and 3Chi partner with Blockticity to launch the first national hemp client COA as an NFT. ACS Laboratory on the blockchain

ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., is the first laboratory to authenticate COAs on a blockchain. Partnering with Blockticity ( https://blockticity.io/ ), the leader in guaranteed certificates of authenticity, as well as Moonwalk ( https://www.moonwalk.com/ ), the leading NFT platform, is a dream team collaboration that will revolutionize the way COAs are accepted, processed, and distributed.

"ACS Laboratory is proud to release the first ever Certificate of Analysis (COA) on the blockchain and the first ever non-fungible token (NFT) for that COA on the blockchain," said Roger Brown, President of ACS Laboratory. "We always strive to be at the forefront of new technology and cutting edge cannabis laboratory testing technology."

"The blockchain is the future for cannabis and hemp to secure the integrity of the analytical results and the COA, determine permissions and eventually to include payments," Brown continued.

This will be a limited NFT release. Instructions and more information will be provided on ACS Laboratory's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory earned 42 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019 and 2020; more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory," and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 13 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

Watch this video about ACS Laboratory, and read the blog for up-to-date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the hemp and cannabis industries. For more information, visit acslab.com , or call (561) 510-8396.

About 3Chi

The premier national hemp brand, 3Chi was founded by a biochemist with 15 years of product formulation experience who witnessed the healing powers of hemp firsthand. 3Chi is focused on cannabinoid research and bringing minor cannabinoids to market in an effort to create the most effective products available today.

After developing a new way to make a pure version of Delta-8 THC from hemp in September 2019, 3Chi was able to offer the USA's first federally legal THC-dominant product since cannabis prohibition started. From that point on, they have been the leading CBN and Delta-8 distributor in the United States, offering a range of THC and CBD products for all of recreational and medicinal needs. For more information, visit https://www.3chi.com/.

About Blockticity

The leader in guaranteed certificates of authenticity for the most valuable possessions. A different approach to credibility with error-proof certifications through blockchain verification technology. Blockticity is providing the platform for the first ever cannabis and hemp industry blockchain verified certificate of analysis NFT drop to signify the beginning of this emerging industry's need for compliance! For more information, visit https://blockticity.io/.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE ACS Laboratory