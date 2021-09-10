ACT | The App Association Statement on Decision in Epic v. Apple

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ACT | The App Association released a statement from president Morgan Reed on a decision in Epic v. Apple by the Ninth Circuit:

"Today's decision illustrates Apple is not a monopolist and keeps in place the services and benefits our members rely on to compete on a global scale. Importantly, the order does not require Apple to allow sideloading of potentially fraudulent or harmful software. While the changes around communications with customers may benefit some developers, they still pose a risk that a few rich companies avoid contributing equally to the App Store's services. The App Association will continue to advocate for policies that benefit our members and not just line the pockets of billion-dollar brands."