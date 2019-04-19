ACT Genomics Establishes NGS Laboratory to Offer Comprehensive Cancer Genomic Profiling Service in Japan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTmed, a joint venture between Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Headquarters: Otawara, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO: Toshio Takiguchi), and ACT Genomics (Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan, CEO: Hua Chien Chen) has established an analysis laboratory named "Shonan iPark Laboratory" in "Shonan Health Innovation Park". With the laboratory, ACTmed will offer precision cancer medicine to fulfill the clinical needs and drug development activities in Japan, making it possible to provide comprehensive services to quickly address requests from clients and promptly respond to their inquiries. Full-scale operation is scheduled to commence in July 2019.

ACT Genomics will continue to provide medical informatics solution through its AI-powered bioinformatics pipelines to ACTmed, which enable the joint venture to provide medical interpretation that is created based on clinical databases of genetic information specifically for Asian populations as well as other clinical information curated from available database. "We are excited to see the launch and to facilitate precision medicine service for biomarker-driven clinical trials in oncology and treatment identification for cancer patients in Japan," said Dr. Hua Chien Chen at ACT Genomics.

In addition to the NGS-lab launched in Japan, ACT Genomics expects to open another new lab in Hong Kong in June 2019, to continue the expansion and focus on Asia market. As the only Asian diagnostic company in the US Friends of Cancer Research-led TMB harmonization project, ACT Genomics has developed proprietary computational algorithm for Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB) calculation with tissue-based ACTOnco® to support increasing demands from both clinical research and diagnostic activities in most of the major Asian cities in Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and South East Asia countries and regions.

About ACTG

Founded in 2014, ACTG provides optimal cancer treatment plan, cancer relapse and drug resistance monitoring as well as cancer risk assessment and immunotherapy evaluation. The company achieves precise cancer genetic variants detection with minimum tumor samples, and delivers to every cancer patient personalized genomic information based-treatment plans through cutting-edge NGS platform, medical report and integrated services. The company also provides comprehensive data analysis on cancer genomics applying Artificial Intelligence and integrates genomic databases information with Asia specific genome profiling.

ACTG's comprehensive portfolio received the 2017 Asia Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Product Line Strategy Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan.

Media contact:

ACT Genomics

Victor Chan

Chief Finance Officer

Email: victorchan@actgenomics.com

Angus Wu

Director, Business Development

Email: anguswu@actgenomics.com

SOURCE ACT Genomics