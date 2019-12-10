Act of Being Holiday Pop-Up Shop with LA Chargers' Austin Ekeler

Football fans will have the opportunity of a lifetime to meet and take a photo with LA Chargers Running Back, Austin Ekeler! Ekeler recently became the second player in franchise history to record 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in a single game ( LA Times ). Making the young running back a valued player for the Chargers and making history along the way.

Austin Ekeler is a brand ambassador for Act of Being and will be available for a meet and greet, and an opportunity for photos and autographs on Saturday, December 14th from 2:00-3:30 pm.

Fans can get an MVP reservation to meet Ekeler with a pre-sale purchase of $50 Act of Being products. These lucky fans will be placed at the front of the line at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14th, to guarantee a spot to meet Austin.

Come out and meet the superstar running back and get an express facial by Act of Being. Enjoy light refreshments, a live DJ, and even test your throwing skills with a virtual reality game! Who says skincare and sports don't mix?

Bloomingdale's Exclusive Gift Sets Include;

The Daily Essentials; Daily Face Wash, Daily Moisturizer & Daily Eye Cream $86.00 ($124 Value)

Shavecare Essentials; Grooming Oil & Shave Cream $46.00 ($66 Value)

Skincare Essentials; Daily Face Wash & Shave Cream $43.00 ($54 Value)

MVP Collection; Full collection + faux python gift box $150.00 ($230 Value)

Gift with Purchase;

AOB Baseball Cap with any $50 purchase

Logo T-Shirt with any $100 purchase

LA Chargers Signed Football with any $150 purchase

