Actasys Enters Into Collaboration With Webasto, a Tier One Automotive Supplier

Actasys and Webasto Group to combine expertise as 'sensorification' in the automotive industry drives OEM demand for sensor platforms and sensor cleaning.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actasys , a leader in the development of sensor cleaning systems, today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global tier one supplier to branded automotive companies, Webasto Group . This is the first step in a partnership to ensure the functionality of Webasto's roof sensor module (RSM) under all weather and environmental conditions through the integration of Actasys' cleaning system. The result will provide original equipment manufacturers (OEM) with a comprehensive solution to their sensor needs.

Webasto is one of the 100 largest automotive suppliers and is a leader in developing and producing roof systems, with 2021 sales over 3.7B Euros and over 15,000 employees worldwide. Webasto is advancing innovation of roof systems with its Roof Sensor Module (RSM), utilizing the roof as an ideal location for sensors such as Lidars, cameras and radars for highly automated and autonomous driving vehicles. These sensors are the foundation for increased vehicle safety and improved driving support and functionality. Actasys is a leader in the field of sensor cleaning with its unique ActaJet™ sensor cleaning system. The collaboration between Actasys and Webasto will further enhance their respective innovations by enabling full sensor functionality for OEM's.

"Maintaining the visual clarity of sensors when they are exposed to adverse weather conditions is essential to enabling safe and optimal operation of every vehicle with an assisted driving system," said Actasys Chief Executive Officer, Miles Flamenbaum. "Sensor cleaning is a relatively new field with rapidly growing demand due to 'sensorfication' - increasing reliance on sensors. Actasys has developed a deep understanding of sensor cleaning, with tools and data to develop industry standards, and provides ActaJet as a unique solution. As a result of this exciting partnership, we will implement our vision for sensor cleaning with Webasto's RSM to solve critical problems faced by automotive OEM's."

The ActaJet™ cleans and maintains the visual clarity of optical sensors with an electronically controlled array of small actuator cartridges that provide strong jets of air to clean the surface of sensors during vehicle operation. ActaJet is unique as it is not a centralized system, but distributed and scalable, integrating actuators with each sensor. The system is controlled by software developed by Actasys and embedded into a vehicle ECU. As opposed to other solutions, ActaJet uses air-based cleaning. This approach significantly reduces power and liquid consumption in the cleaning process. Actasys also leads the industry with its weather-adaptive software and proprietary blockage detection, further enhancing the ActaJet system.

"Webasto is a market leader in automotive roof systems and is part of the automotive sector's future by providing OEMs with advanced roof systems for implementation of sensors for highly automated and autonomous driving. To make this successful in all weather conditions requires an advanced sensor cleaning system to offer a comprehensive solution," said Magnus Sviberg (Director Special Products & SE Methods), "Actasys is an ideal partner for us as they offer innovative functional new approaches and capabilities that we would like to investigate and integrate into our RSM solutions."

The partnership with Webasto is a next accomplishment for Actasys, following its evaluation earlier this year with Hyundai Cradle , its ongoing commercialization efforts, and its participation with automotive accelerators such as Quantum Hub and DriveTLV .

About Actasys, Inc.

The future of mobility depends on vision sensors to keep us safe. Actasys' mission is to enable vision sensors to function optimally under all weather, environmental, and operating conditions. To maintain high fidelity data and reduce maintenance costs, Actasys provides innovative hardware for sensor cooling and cleaning combined with proprietary software to solve three critical sensor needs – enable visibility in all weather conditions, maintain thermal stability at all times, and monitor and support sensor health. This wholistic approach to sensor optimization results in real-time and lifecycle performance improvements and increases lifetime value for our customers. Actasys has multiple product development partnerships with leading automotive and transportation companies and is backed by prominent automotive and mobility investors the Volvo Cars Tech Fund and Next Gear Ventures. For more information, please visit www.actasysinc.com .

About Webasto Group

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. The company's offering includes in-house developed roof, heating and cooling systems for various types of vehicles, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, and additional services related to thermal management and electromobility. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2021, the Group generated sales of 3.7 billion euros and employed around 15,700 people at over 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com

Contact:

Marely Arias

954-249-5413

[email protected]

SOURCE Actasys