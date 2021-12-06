Actifai and Cincinnati Bell Partner to Improve Customer Acquisition and Service Package Tailoring

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider for cable and telecom companies, has partnered with Cincinnati Bell, a leading regional telecommunications provider serving Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Hawai'i, to drive continued subscriber growth and enhance customer experience by optimizing product recommendations to better suit customer needs.

Cincinnati Bell will deploy Actifai's database-integrated online tools for its customer service representatives, and will use Actifai's APIs to power offer recommendations and selling points for users on its e-commerce site. This partnership follows a successful pilot engagement conducted between July and October 2021.

"Cincinnati Bell is focused on adopting cutting-edge technology that both improves consumer outcomes and company operations", said Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of Cincinnati Bell. "When you can see quantifiable and verifiable results before you purchase a product, as we could with Actifai, it creates a transparent value-based decision that is easy to make. We are excited to see where we can expand our relationship with Actifiai to other common decisions that we make every day."

Despite signing their first partner less than thirteen months ago, Actifai has been widely adopted by leading cable and telecom operators in North America seeking practical applications for AI that drive bottom line impact without costly internal development. Actifai's customers have consistently achieved an average 25x return on investment, driven by the platform's unique pairing of complex AI algorithms on the back-end with easily accessible APIs and simple, modern front-end experiences for customer service representatives.

"We're very excited to expand Actifai's user base with a regional leader like Cincinnati Bell—to be partnering with an operator known for their customer-focused operations," said Ned Brody, acting CEO of Actifai. "We're looking forward to building on the success we've seen during the pilot and continuing to deliver against Cincinnati Bell's customer-focused initiatives."

ABOUT ACTIFAI

Actifai was created as an experiment between a leading US cable company and Foundry.ai, a factory for creating artificial intelligence products. Designed by cable executives to improve some of their most frequent decisions, Actifai applies artificial intelligence tools and technologies to help operators improve customer acquisition, retention, and upsell efforts across live and digital channels. Actifai is driving tens of millions of dollars in measurable incremental profit for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.actif.ai.

ABOUT CINCINNATI BELL

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawai'i. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com.

