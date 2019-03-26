Actifio Heads to Singapore for Oracle OpenWorld Asia 2019

WALTHAM, Mass. and SINGAPORE, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio will be in attendance for the 2019 Oracle OpenWorld Asia conference in Singapore on Tuesday, March 26 through Wednesday, March 27. Oracle OpenWorld Asia brings together a large community of technology and business professionals to learn about the latest product innovations and roadmaps through more than 2,000 educational sessions, keynotes, trainings and other networking opportunities. Actifio will also be exhibiting on the show floor (Booth #27) with a live demonstration on how to protect your databases and accelerate application development using Actifio to create instant database clones, on-premises or in the cloud.

Actifio will also be featured in two speaking sessions led by Maanas Saran, Product Marketing Manager at Actifio. The first session, "Instant Backup and Recovery of Oracle Databases On-Premises or in the Cloud," will cover new methods on how to instantly protect and recover large Oracle databases, as well as a synopsis of advanced Oracle Automatic Storage Management concepts. The second session, "Accelerate DevOps with Instant Oracle Database Clones," will cover how Actifio enables the provisioning of database clones instantly while maintaining security requirements, as well as a focus on Actifio's API capabilities.

After a strong presence at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco, the Actifio team is enthused about this year's festivities in Singapore. The reasons for Actifio's growth and success throughout the Asia Pacific region will be evident to participants.

WHERE: Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956 (Booth #27)

WHEN: Tuesday, March 26 – Wednesday, March 27

Instant Backup and Recovery of Oracle Databases On-Premises or in the Cloud:

Wednesday, March 27, 1:30 – 1:45 | Forum 4 (Level 5)

Accelerate DevOps with Instant Oracle Database Clones:

Wednesday, March 27, 12:30 – 12:55 | Arena 3 (Level 3)

REGISTER: To register or learn more, please visit the Oracle OpenWorld Asia website.

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.

Media Contact:

P.J. Lee, CTP for Actifio

pjlee@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.ctpboston.com

