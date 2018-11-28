Actifio Highlights Cloud Data Management Advances at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2018 in Las Vegas

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Actifio, the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software provider, will be in attendance for the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2018 from Monday, December 3, through Thursday, December 6. The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2018 is the premier gathering for senior IT and business leaders, offering a depth and breadth of I&O topic coverage unavailable at any other event. Gartner I&O analysts present fresh, research-based content and actionable, unbiased advice – all designed to accelerate decision-making, prioritize initiatives, and link I&O strategies to the goals of the business. Actifio will be exhibiting at Booth #124 and demonstrating how several of the world's largest enterprise software companies and next-generation cloud-native businesses now use Actifio for multi-cloud data management services.

Brian Reagan, Actifio's Chief Marketing Officer and long-time industry executive and technologist, will be speaking at this year's event alongside Actifio customer LiveNation in a fireside chat discussion. In this session, Reagan and LiveNation's VP of Cloud will discuss the experience of this global leader in live entertainment, a Fortune 500 company that transitioned its entire IT operations to the cloud by partnering with Actifio.

WHERE: The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV (Booth #124)

WHEN: Monday, December 3 – Thursday, December 6

Speaking Session:

Wednesday 12/5, 12:30PM (Theater Hall C)

Booth Hours:

Monday 12/3: 5:00PM – 7:00PM

Tuesday 12/4: 12:00PM – 3:00PM and 5:45PM – 7:15PM

Wednesday 12/5: 11:45AM – 1:45PM

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.

