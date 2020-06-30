Actifio Initiates Patent Infringement Litigation Against Rubrik

WALTHAM, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, today filed a lawsuit in federal court in Delaware alleging that Rubrik, Inc., unlawfully infringed and continues to infringe four Actifio patents relating to copy data management technologies.

Since its founding in 2009, Actifio has invested in research & development to pioneer a unified, streamlined and highly space- and cost-efficient software platform for data management. Actifio's approach uses a single "golden" copy of application data, from which each data management function may make additional copies as needed. Actifio's patented technology combines the benefits of a single data management software across the entire life cycle of application data with the instant access and standard interface of a storage system.

Actifio is pursuing a judgment finding that Rubrik has infringed and continues to infringe its United States patents and seeks injunctive relief, as well as monetary damages for Rubrik's unlawful infringement of Actifio's intellectual property.

According to the lawsuit, "Actifio brings this action to prevent Rubrik's continued misappropriation and use of Actifio's patented inventions, to compensate Actifio for Rubrik's past and repeated acts of infringement, and to prevent Rubrik from continuing to harm Actifio by competing against Actifio using Actifio's own patented inventions."

The lawsuit alleges that Rubrik has infringed, continues to infringe at least one claim of each of U.S. Patents 6,732,244; 6,959,369; 9,495,435; and 10,013,313.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

