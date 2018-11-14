Actifio Names New Leader for Booming Singapore, North Asia Region

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio , the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software provider, today announced the appointment of Christopher Ho as Senior Director of Actifio's North Asia and Singapore operations, in response to the rapid growth and cloud-fueled demand that Actifio is generating in this booming market.

Christopher Ho brings more than 22 years of IT industry experience to Actifio with a proven track record of driving sales growth in the ASEAN and Greater China regions. Ho also served as General Manager (Greater China) of Embarcadero and Serena Software, as well as a sales leader with Singapore Computer Systems, Infonet Systems and Services and Compaq, which was acquired by Hewlett Packard. Ho holds a Degree in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore.

The announcement underscores Actifio's growing commitment to Singapore and the entire Asia-Pacific region, where innovative organizations in every industry, the public sector and universities are all challenged to use data as a central element in their operations and their growth. In August, Actifio announced a strategic alliance with Singapore-based ACA Pacific, providing customers with its suite of cloud-focused data migration and management solutions to support their evolving IT infrastructures.

Dave Dyer, Actifio's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "We are truly excited to bring a sales leader of Christopher's caliber on board to help fuel our rapid growth in Singapore and North Asia. He and his outstanding team will help us to build on the momentum we've established by providing the market-leading Actifio platform to organizations going through digital transformation."

For more information on Actifio and our potential career opportunities, please visit Actifio.com .

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading enterprise Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) software platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow us on Twitter @Actifio.

Media Contact:

P.J. Lee, CTP for Actifio

pjlee@ctpboston.com

SOURCE Actifio

Related Links

http://www.ctpboston.com

