Actifio Provides Technical Validation and Support for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, a leading company of copy data management and a Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has announced technical validation and support for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, Oracle's new dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment that enables enterprises to easily migrate and protect production VMware-based workloads to the cloud.



Actifio's support enables thousands of mutual Oracle, VMware, and Actifio customers to backup, recover, clone mission-critical Oracle databases and VMware VMs through its copy data management platform. Actifio has a proven track record of delivering speed, scalability, and reliability to Oracle and VMware workloads, ensuring enterprises benefit from the following:

Migrate Oracle, Physical, and VMware workloads from on-premises or any cloud to Oracle Cloud VMware solution. Reduce data loss window with low RPO by protecting Oracle workloads and VMware VMs with application consistent, incremental forever backups. Reduce application downtime risk with low RTO by recovering multi-TB Oracle databases and VMware VMs instantly in minutes on-premises and in Oracle Cloud VMware Solution using its 1-click DR orchestration capability. Accelerate time-to-market new features by reusing backups for rapid Oracle database clones for Test Data Management. Reduce license costs and operational burden with end-to-end data management for cloud migration, backup, DR, and Test Data Management with a single platform and a single pane of glass.

"Actifio shares thousands of mutual customers with both VMware and Oracle. Actifio's Multi-Cloud Copy Data Management for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution provides a seamless way to bring resiliency, mobility, migration and agility to all Oracle and VMware workloads in addition to our support for Oracle Exadata Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure." said Ranajit Nevatia, SVP and GM, Actifio GO, at Actifio. "Enterprises can continue to benefit from Actifio's 'data reuse' capabilities to provision rapid database clones as test data for DevOps, data warehouse, and business analytics. We are excited about our integration and collaboration with Oracle Cloud and VMware."

"We're proud to extend our relationship with Actifio to support our mutual enterprise customers as they migrate their VMware-based workloads to Oracle Cloud VMware Solution," said Clive D'Souza, senior director, Migration Services, Oracle. "Actifio's copy data management platform on Oracle Cloud VMware Solution enables our customers to meet their stringent performance and Disaster Recovery requirements."

The Oracle Cloud VMware Solution helps enterprise customers migrate their on-premises vSphere workloads to a modern cloud with minimal rewriting and retraining. The solution reduces the total cost of running VMware-based production enterprise IT portfolios, and thanks to Actifio, introduces the speed, scale, and cost-optimization of provisioning cloud infrastructure such as compute and networking on-demand, and unlocks cloud-first strategies for both enterprises and managed service providers.

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

