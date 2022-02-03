Actify Appoints Bob Anson as Vice President of Products

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actify, the leading provider of visualization and program management solutions for the automotive supply chain, has appointed Bob Anson as the company's new Vice President of Products. Anson, who has more than three decades of product management experience, will be responsible for driving Actify's product portfolio, including the industry's first purpose-built solution for Automotive Program Management. Anson's hiring headlines a growth plan to increase headcount during 2022 by 25%, with the majority of additions in Actify's engineering group in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"Actify is on an aggressive trajectory to provide program teams in the automotive supplier community with solutions that meet the challenge of spiraling workloads driven in part by the era of electrification," said Dave Opsahl, CEO at Actify. "This is perfect time to add an industry veteran like Bob to ensure that we maximize value to our customers."

Anson has deep expertise in SaaS B2B solutions, having led product innovation and delivery organizations that span the manufacturing and supply chain landscape, including the automotive sector. Prior to Actify, Anson was Chief Product Officer at Xeeva, Inc., a leading provider of procurement and e-invoicing software, and Principal at TRIAE Solutions, providing product and go-to-market strategy consulting for enterprise SaaS providers. Anson has held senior product and business development positions at BlueYonder, Aspect Development, and Computervision/PTC.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Actify at this time of urgent market need, and with the technology assets and market presence Actify has already developed," said Anson. "It's not every day that you have an opportunity to create first-to-market products to address an underserved market, and the team at Actify has done an amazing job so far. I look forward to working with our customers to advance Actify's portfolio of robust enterprise visualization and program management products."

Reporting directly to the CEO, Dave Opsahl, Anson will use his collaborative development and leadership talents to partner with internal team members, visionary customers, and the broader automotive supplier community.

About Actify

For 15+ years, Actify has been helping manufacturers to visualize and interact with design and engineering information. We've led the industry in creating easy-to-use tools that are affordable and improve quality and productivity. Now, Actify is applying everything we have learned to meet the unique needs of automotive program teams. Actify serves a global base of more than 1500 companies using Centro for collaboration and integration and SpinFire for CAD visualization. Actify is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan with sales and support in 45 countries through its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and China, and a global network of partners. For more information, please visit www.actify.com and www.spinfire.com.

